English Open Snooker 2025 Quarter Finals: Friday schedule, prize money, how to watch

Mark Selby is the top seed remaining in the draw at the English Open snooker. | Getty Images

The world’s best snooker players are continuing to battle on the baize today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ll soon know our semi finalists for the 2025 English Open snooker - the first of four Home Nations Series which concludes with the Scottish Open in Edinburgh in December.

It’s the fourth ranking event of the season, with Aussie player Neil Robertson returning to defend the title he won last year after beating Wu Yize 9‍–‍7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be no repeat though, with Robertson losing 4-1 to Jackson Page in the second round.

The English Open was established in 2016, with this year’s tournament the 10th time it’s been held.

We’ve now reached the quarter final stage - with the field now whittled down to eight players.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening today, Friday, September 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the English Open snooker 2025?

The tournament takes place from September 11-21 at the Brentwood Centre in Brentwood, England.[

What’s the prize money at the 2025 English Open Snooker get?

The total prize pot for the English Open is £550,400, allocated as follows.

Winner: £100,000

Runner-up: £45,000

Semi-final: £21,000

Quarter-final: £13,200

Last 16: £9,000

Last 32: £5,400

Last 64: £3,600

Last 96: £1,000

Highest break: £5,000

What is the format of the English Open snooker?

The first round sees the players seeded 65‍–‍96 take on those seeded 97‍–‍128. The winners then face the players seeded 33‍–‍64. In the third round the second round winners take on the top 32 seeds and it’s a straightforward knockout tournament from then on.

It’s the best of seven frames until the quarter finals which are the best of nine. The semi final is the best of 11 and the final the best of 17 frames played over two sessions.

What’s the quarter final round schedule for today, Friday, September 19?

Here’s today’s lineup:

12pm

Zhou Yuelong v Luca Brecel

Not before 2pm

Mark Selby v Jackson Page

7pm

Mark Allen v Elliot Slessor

Jak Jones v Aaron Hill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I watch the English Open snooker?

There will be live coverage of the English Open on TNT Sports which UK viewers can stream through Discovery+.

Who is favourite to win the English Open snooker?