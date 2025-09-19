English Open Snooker 2025 Quarter Finals: Friday schedule, prize money, how to watch
We’ll soon know our semi finalists for the 2025 English Open snooker - the first of four Home Nations Series which concludes with the Scottish Open in Edinburgh in December.
It’s the fourth ranking event of the season, with Aussie player Neil Robertson returning to defend the title he won last year after beating Wu Yize 9–7.
There will be no repeat though, with Robertson losing 4-1 to Jackson Page in the second round.
The English Open was established in 2016, with this year’s tournament the 10th time it’s been held.
We’ve now reached the quarter final stage - with the field now whittled down to eight players.
When is the English Open snooker 2025?
The tournament takes place from September 11-21 at the Brentwood Centre in Brentwood, England.[
What’s the prize money at the 2025 English Open Snooker get?
The total prize pot for the English Open is £550,400, allocated as follows.
- Winner: £100,000
- Runner-up: £45,000
- Semi-final: £21,000
- Quarter-final: £13,200
- Last 16: £9,000
- Last 32: £5,400
- Last 64: £3,600
- Last 96: £1,000
- Highest break: £5,000
What is the format of the English Open snooker?
The first round sees the players seeded 65–96 take on those seeded 97–128. The winners then face the players seeded 33–64. In the third round the second round winners take on the top 32 seeds and it’s a straightforward knockout tournament from then on.
It’s the best of seven frames until the quarter finals which are the best of nine. The semi final is the best of 11 and the final the best of 17 frames played over two sessions.
What’s the quarter final round schedule for today, Friday, September 19?
Here’s today’s lineup:
12pm
Zhou Yuelong v Luca Brecel
Not before 2pm
Mark Selby v Jackson Page
7pm
Mark Allen v Elliot Slessor
Jak Jones v Aaron Hill
How can I watch the English Open snooker?
There will be live coverage of the English Open on TNT Sports which UK viewers can stream through Discovery+.
Who is favourite to win the English Open snooker?
Mark Selby is the 8/5 favourite to take the title, followed by Mark Allen (4/1), Luca Brecel (6/1) and Jak Jones (9/1).
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.