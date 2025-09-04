The much-loved route on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh will be partially reopened.

Edinburgh’s Radical Road is set to partially reopen next year, after its closure nearly seven years ago due to rockfall.

A report before Edinburgh city councillors states Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which has responsibility for Arthur’s Seat, plans to reopen part of the route early next year.

Radical Road is currently sealed off, after being closed almost seven years ago due to rockfall risk | LDR

The stretch between the Hawse to the northern end of the South Quarry would be opened, with the restoration coming in time for an important anniversary.

In 2018, a rockfall saw the path closed, which has been followed by years of debate over what should happen to the path.

Some have argued that it should remain closed over safety concerns. Others have said it should be kept open, with mitigations put in place.

Walkers on the Radical Road in Edinburgh's Holyrood Park before the closure. PIC: Ian Rutherford / The Scotsman

New and resided barriers will be put in place, interpretive signage added, and vegetation clearing done over the winter ahead of the part-reopening.

Photos published over time since the path’s closure show that graffiti and other vandalism has sprung up along the route.

HES says ranger-guided tours along part of the path will still remain available until the reopening takes place.

Duddingston Low Road was also closed, shutting earlier this year due to rockfall risk, though the body said it was working on making that route safe again as well.

Geologist James Hutton, who made critical discoveries in the field of geology in part from rock walls he could view from the Radical Road, was born 300 years ago next year.

Stephen Jenkinson, a Labour Councillor and convener of the Transport and Environment Committee, said: “Radical Road isn’t managed by the council – it’s looked after by Historic Environment Scotland, which has put a closure in place following rockfall.