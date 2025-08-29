Wuhan Open Snooker 2025 Prize Money: Tournament history, winners, format, how to watch, how much the winner gets
First played in 2023, the Wuhan Open saw competitive ranking snooker return to China for the first time since the 2019 World Open and the global pandemic that followed shortly afterwards.
It’s now been joined by the Shanghai Masters, International Championship, and Xi'an Grand Prix, as China becomes an ever-growing market for the sport - with around 60 million regular players and dozens arriving in the professional ranks.
This year’s competition is reaching its final stages. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final.
When is the Wuhan Open being played?
This year the Wuhan Open is being played from August 24-30.
How much money does the winner of the Wuhan Open get?
Here’s the prize money available at the Wuhan Open, from a total prize pit of £700,000.
- Winner: £140,000
- Runner-up: £63,000
- Semi-finals: £30,000
- Quarter-finals: £16,000
- Last 16: £12,000
- Last 32: £8,000
- Last 64: £4,500
- High break: £5,000
Who are the previous winners of the Wuhan Open?
In 2023 Judd Trump won after beating Ali Carter 10-7 in the final.
Last year Xiao Guodong became the second person to lift the trophy after triumphing over fellow countryman Si Jiahui in the final.
What time does the final of the Wuhan Open start on Saturday?
The first session of the final starts at 7am on Saturday, August 30. It’s the best of 19 frames (first to 10) played over two sessions. The second session gets underway at 12.30pm.
Who is in the final of the Wuhan Open?
Defending champion Xiao Guodong will take on the winner of the final between Gary Wilson and Mark Allen in the final.
