2 . Phil Taylor

The greatest player to ever step up to the oche, Phil 'The Power' Taylor would have easily topped the list had he emerged 15 years later, when the prize money started to increase. He has won a remarkable 214 professional tournaments, including 85 major titles and a record 16 World Championships - eight of which were won consecutively - and reached 14 consecutive finals from 1994 to 2007. The first player to hit two nine-dart finishes in the same match, has banked around £8.5 million, but that still isn't enough to claim top spot in our chart. | Getty Images