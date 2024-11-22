PDC World Darts Championship 2025: Prize money, trophy, qualifiers including Luke Littler, schedule, how to watch
The New Year-spanning PDC World Championships is the most sought after trophy in world darts.
This year’s tournament is the 32nd organised by the Professional Darts Corporation since it separated from the now-defunct British Darts Organisation.
England’s Luke Humphries is the defending champion but he'll have to beat the world's best darters to retain his crown - including new superstar Luke Littler who he beat in last year’s final.
Here's everything you need to know about this year’s tournament.
When is the PDC World Darts Championship?
The biggest competition in darts starts on Sunday, December 15, and finished on Friday, January 3. As ever, there will be a break in the competion from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day.
Where is the PDC World Darts Championship played?
The tournamnet is held at the Alexandra Palace (or the Ally Pally as fans call it) in London, which has hosted since 2008. It was previously held at the Circus Tavern, in Essex.
What’s the format of the PDC World Darts Championship?
It’s a straightforward knock-out tournament, with the first round seeing 32 ProTour Order of Merit Qualifiers take on 32 International Qualifiers. The first round winners then take on the top 32 players on the PDC Order of Merit, who go straight to the second round.
Rounds 1 and 2 are the first to 3 sets (each of which is first to 3 legs), rounds 3 and 4 are first to 4 sets, the quarter-finals are first to 5 sets, the semi-finals are first to 6 sets and the final the first to 7 sets.
How much money does the winner get?
There’s a huge £2.5 million pounds up for grabs at the championship, broken up as follows:
- Winner: £500,000
- Runner-up: £200,000
- Semi-finalists: £100,000
- Quarter-finalists: £50,000
- Fourth round losers: £35,000
- Third round losers: £25,000
- Second round losers: £15,000
- First round losers: £7,500
What trophy does the winner receive?
The winner receives the Sid Waddell Trophy, named in honour of the darts commentator who died in 2012.
How can I watch the PDC Darts World Championship Final?
Live coverage of every day of the World Darts Championship will be broadcast exclusively live on the dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel.
You don't have to be a subscriber to watch – daily, weekly and monthly Sky Sports passes are available on the NOW TV platform from £14.99.
Who has qualified so far?
The final qualifiers will be confirmed on November 25, but currently here’s who will be playing.
Top 32 players on the PDC Order of Merit
- Luke Humphries
- Michael Smith
- Michael van Gerwen
- Rob Cross
- Luke Littler
- Dave Chisnall
- Jonny Clayton
- Stephen Bunting
- Gerwyn Price
- Damon Heta
- Dimitri Van den Bergh
- Nathan Aspinall
- Gary Anderson
- Danny Noppert
- Chris Dobey
- James Wade
- Peter Wright
- Josh Rock
- Ryan Searle
- Andrew Gilding
- Ross Smith
- Martin Schindler
- Joe Cullen
- Mike De Decker
- Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Daryl Gurney
- Gabriel Clemens
- Gian van Veen
- Ritchie Edhouse
- Brendan Dolan
- Krzysztof Ratajski
- Raymond van Barneveld
32 ProTour Order of Merit Qualifiers
- Cameron Menzies
- Wessel Nijman
- Jermaine Wattimena
- Ricardo Pietreczko
- Luke Woodhouse
- Ryan Joyce
- Niels Zonneveld
- Alan Soutar
- Madars Razma
- Callan Rydz
- Wesley Plaisier
- Martin Lukeman
- Kevin Doets
- Richard Veenstra
- Scott Williams
- Kim Huybrechts
- Dom Taylor
- William O'Connor
- Karel Sedlacek
- Stephen Burton
- Thibault Tricole
- Connor Scutt
- Mensur Suljovic
- Ian White
- Jim Williams
- Florian Hempel
- Ryan Meikle
- Chris Landman
- Nick Kenny
- James Hurrell
- Mickey Mansell
- Ricky Evans
32 International Qualifiers
- PDC China Championship Winner - Xiaochen Zong
- PDCNB ProTour Winner - Jeffrey de Graaf,
- PDCNB ProTour Runner-Up - Darius Labanauskas
- Steel Darts Japan Tour Winner - Tomoya Goto
- DPA ProTour Champion - Joe Comito
- CDC Main Tour Top American - Leonard Gates
- CDC Main Tour Top Canadian - Jim Long
- CDC Top-Ranked Non-Qualified Player - Stowe Buntz
- African Darts Group Qualifier - Cameron Carolissen
- PDC Asian Tour OOM 1 - Alexis Toylo
- PDC Asian Tour OOM 2 - Lourence Ilagan
- PDC Asian Tour OOM 3 - Paolo Nebrida
- PDC Asian Tour OOM 4 - Ryusei Azemoto
- DPNZ Qualifier Winner - Ben Robb
- CLDC Tour OOM Winner - Rashad Sweeting
- Winmau Development Tour Qualifier 1 - Niko Springer
- Winmau Development Tour Qualifier 2 - Keane Barry
- PDC Asian Championship Runner-Up Sandro Eric Sosing
- PDC Asian Championship Qualifier - Lok Yin Lee
- DPA Oceanic Masters Winner - Gordon Mathers
- Women's Series Qualifier 1 - Noa-Lynn van Leuven
- Women's Series Qualifier 2 - Fallon Sherrock
- Indian Qualifier - Nitin Kumar
- Winmau Challenge Tour Qualifier 1 - Christian Kist
- Winmau Challenge Tour Qualifier 2 - Alexander Merkx
- PDC Europe Super League Champion - Kai Gotthardt
- West Europe Qualifier - Stefan Bellmont
- World Youth Champion - TBC, November 24
- East Europe Qualifier - TBC, November 24
- Tour Card Holder Qualifier 1 - TBC, November 24
- Tour Card Holder Qualifier 2 - TBC, November 25
- Tour Card Holder Qualifier 3 - TBC, November 25
Who’s favourite to win?
The bookies reckon that Luke Littler has the best chance of triumphing, with odds of 2/1, followrd by Luke Humphries (3/1), Michael van Gerwen (9/1), Gary Anderson (10/1), Mike de Decker (25/1) and Gian van Veen (28/1).
What is the schedule for the PDC World Darts Championship?
Here’s when all the games will be played, from the first round to the final.
Sunday December 15 (7pm)
3x First Round, 1x Second Round
Monday December 16
Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 3x First Round, 1x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm) 3x First Round, 1x Second Round
Tuesday December 17
Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 3x First Round, 1x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm) 3x First Round, 1x Second Round
Wednesday December 18 (7pm)
3x First Round, 1x Second Round
Thursday December 19
Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 3x First Round, 1x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm) 3x First Round, 1x Second Round
Friday December 20
Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 3x First Round, 1x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm) 2x First Round, 2x Second Round
Saturday December 21
Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 4x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm) 4x Second Round
Sunday December 22
Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 4x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm) 4x Second Round
Monday December 23
Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 4x Second Round
Evening Session (7pm) 4x Second Round
Friday December 27
Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 3x Third Round
Evening Session (7pm) 3x Third Round
Saturday December 28
Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 3x Third Round
Evening Session (7pm) 3x Third Round
Sunday December 29
Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 3x Third Round
Evening Session (7pm) 1x Third Round, 2x Fourth Round
Monday December 30
Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 3x Fourth Round
Evening Session (7pm) 3x Fourth Round
Wednesday January 1
Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 2x Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (7pm) 2x Quarter-Finals
Thursday January 2 (7.30pm)
Semi-Finals
Friday January 3 (8pm)
Final
