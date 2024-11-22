Luke Humphries defeated Luke Littler in last year's exciting final. | Getty Images

The world's finest throwers will be duking it out for a huge amount of cash next month.

The New Year-spanning PDC World Championships is the most sought after trophy in world darts.

This year’s tournament is the 32nd organised by the Professional Darts Corporation since it separated from the now-defunct British Darts Organisation.

England’s Luke Humphries is the defending champion but he'll have to beat the world's best darters to retain his crown - including new superstar Luke Littler who he beat in last year’s final.

Here's everything you need to know about this year’s tournament.

When is the PDC World Darts Championship?

The biggest competition in darts starts on Sunday, December 15, and finished on Friday, January 3. As ever, there will be a break in the competion from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day.

Where is the PDC World Darts Championship played?

The tournamnet is held at the Alexandra Palace (or the Ally Pally as fans call it) in London, which has hosted since 2008. It was previously held at the Circus Tavern, in Essex.

What’s the format of the PDC World Darts Championship?

It’s a straightforward knock-out tournament, with the first round seeing 32 ProTour Order of Merit Qualifiers take on 32 International Qualifiers. The first round winners then take on the top 32 players on the PDC Order of Merit, who go straight to the second round.

Rounds 1 and 2 are the first to 3 sets (each of which is first to 3 legs), rounds 3 and 4 are first to 4 sets, the quarter-finals are first to 5 sets, the semi-finals are first to 6 sets and the final the first to 7 sets.

How much money does the winner get?

There’s a huge £2.5 million pounds up for grabs at the championship, broken up as follows:

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finalists: £100,000

Quarter-finalists: £50,000

Fourth round losers: £35,000

Third round losers: £25,000

Second round losers: £15,000

First round losers: £7,500

What trophy does the winner receive?

The winner receives the Sid Waddell Trophy, named in honour of the darts commentator who died in 2012.

How can I watch the PDC Darts World Championship Final?

Live coverage of every day of the World Darts Championship will be broadcast exclusively live on the dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel.

You don't have to be a subscriber to watch – daily, weekly and monthly Sky Sports passes are available on the NOW TV platform from £14.99.

Who has qualified so far?

The final qualifiers will be confirmed on November 25, but currently here’s who will be playing.

Top 32 players on the PDC Order of Merit

Luke Humphries Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen Rob Cross Luke Littler Dave Chisnall Jonny Clayton Stephen Bunting Gerwyn Price Damon Heta Dimitri Van den Bergh Nathan Aspinall Gary Anderson Danny Noppert Chris Dobey James Wade Peter Wright Josh Rock Ryan Searle Andrew Gilding Ross Smith Martin Schindler Joe Cullen Mike De Decker Dirk van Duijvenbode Daryl Gurney Gabriel Clemens Gian van Veen Ritchie Edhouse Brendan Dolan Krzysztof Ratajski Raymond van Barneveld

32 ProTour Order of Merit Qualifiers

Cameron Menzies Wessel Nijman Jermaine Wattimena Ricardo Pietreczko Luke Woodhouse Ryan Joyce Niels Zonneveld Alan Soutar Madars Razma Callan Rydz Wesley Plaisier Martin Lukeman Kevin Doets Richard Veenstra Scott Williams Kim Huybrechts Dom Taylor William O'Connor Karel Sedlacek Stephen Burton Thibault Tricole Connor Scutt Mensur Suljovic Ian White Jim Williams Florian Hempel Ryan Meikle Chris Landman Nick Kenny James Hurrell Mickey Mansell Ricky Evans

32 International Qualifiers

PDC China Championship Winner - Xiaochen Zong

PDCNB ProTour Winner - Jeffrey de Graaf,

PDCNB ProTour Runner-Up - Darius Labanauskas

Steel Darts Japan Tour Winner - Tomoya Goto

DPA ProTour Champion - Joe Comito

CDC Main Tour Top American - Leonard Gates

CDC Main Tour Top Canadian - Jim Long

CDC Top-Ranked Non-Qualified Player - Stowe Buntz

African Darts Group Qualifier - Cameron Carolissen

PDC Asian Tour OOM 1 - Alexis Toylo

PDC Asian Tour OOM 2 - Lourence Ilagan

PDC Asian Tour OOM 3 - Paolo Nebrida

PDC Asian Tour OOM 4 - Ryusei Azemoto

DPNZ Qualifier Winner - Ben Robb

CLDC Tour OOM Winner - Rashad Sweeting

Winmau Development Tour Qualifier 1 - Niko Springer

Winmau Development Tour Qualifier 2 - Keane Barry

PDC Asian Championship Runner-Up Sandro Eric Sosing

PDC Asian Championship Qualifier - Lok Yin Lee

DPA Oceanic Masters Winner - Gordon Mathers

Women's Series Qualifier 1 - Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Women's Series Qualifier 2 - Fallon Sherrock

Indian Qualifier - Nitin Kumar

Winmau Challenge Tour Qualifier 1 - Christian Kist

Winmau Challenge Tour Qualifier 2 - Alexander Merkx

PDC Europe Super League Champion - Kai Gotthardt

West Europe Qualifier - Stefan Bellmont

World Youth Champion - TBC, November 24

East Europe Qualifier - TBC, November 24

Tour Card Holder Qualifier 1 - TBC, November 24

Tour Card Holder Qualifier 2 - TBC, November 25

Tour Card Holder Qualifier 3 - TBC, November 25

Who’s favourite to win?

The bookies reckon that Luke Littler has the best chance of triumphing, with odds of 2/1, followrd by Luke Humphries (3/1), Michael van Gerwen (9/1), Gary Anderson (10/1), Mike de Decker (25/1) and Gian van Veen (28/1).

What is the schedule for the PDC World Darts Championship?

Here’s when all the games will be played, from the first round to the final.

Sunday December 15 (7pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Monday December 16

Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm) 3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Tuesday December 17

Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm) 3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Wednesday December 18 (7pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Thursday December 19

Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm) 3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Friday December 20

Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm) 2x First Round, 2x Second Round

Saturday December 21

Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 4x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm) 4x Second Round

Sunday December 22

Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 4x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm) 4x Second Round

Monday December 23

Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 4x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm) 4x Second Round

Friday December 27

Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm) 3x Third Round

Saturday December 28

Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm) 3x Third Round

Sunday December 29

Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm) 1x Third Round, 2x Fourth Round

Monday December 30

Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 3x Fourth Round

Evening Session (7pm) 3x Fourth Round

Wednesday January 1

Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 2x Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (7pm) 2x Quarter-Finals

Thursday January 2 (7.30pm)

Semi-Finals

Friday January 3 (8pm)