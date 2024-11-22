PDC World Darts Championship 2025: Prize money, trophy, qualifiers including Luke Littler, schedule, how to watch

Luke Humphries defeated Luke Littler in last year's exciting final.Luke Humphries defeated Luke Littler in last year's exciting final.
Luke Humphries defeated Luke Littler in last year's exciting final. | Getty Images
The world's finest throwers will be duking it out for a huge amount of cash next month.

The New Year-spanning PDC World Championships is the most sought after trophy in world darts.

This year’s tournament is the 32nd organised by the Professional Darts Corporation since it separated from the now-defunct British Darts Organisation.

England’s Luke Humphries is the defending champion but he'll have to beat the world's best darters to retain his crown - including new superstar Luke Littler who he beat in last year’s final.

Here's everything you need to know about this year’s tournament.

When is the PDC World Darts Championship?

The biggest competition in darts starts on Sunday, December 15, and finished on Friday, January 3. As ever, there will be a break in the competion from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day.

Where is the PDC World Darts Championship played?

The tournamnet is held at the Alexandra Palace (or the Ally Pally as fans call it) in London, which has hosted since 2008. It was previously held at the Circus Tavern, in Essex.

What’s the format of the PDC World Darts Championship?

It’s a straightforward knock-out tournament, with the first round seeing 32 ProTour Order of Merit Qualifiers take on 32 International Qualifiers. The first round winners then take on the top 32 players on the PDC Order of Merit, who go straight to the second round.

Rounds 1 and 2 are the first to 3 sets (each of which is first to 3 legs), rounds 3 and 4 are first to 4 sets, the quarter-finals are first to 5 sets, the semi-finals are first to 6 sets and the final the first to 7 sets.

How much money does the winner get?

There’s a huge £2.5 million pounds up for grabs at the championship, broken up as follows:

  • Winner: £500,000
  • Runner-up: £200,000
  • Semi-finalists: £100,000
  • Quarter-finalists: £50,000
  • Fourth round losers: £35,000
  • Third round losers: £25,000
  • Second round losers: £15,000
  • First round losers: £7,500

What trophy does the winner receive?

The winner receives the Sid Waddell Trophy, named in honour of the darts commentator who died in 2012.

How can I watch the PDC Darts World Championship Final?

Live coverage of every day of the World Darts Championship will be broadcast exclusively live on the dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel.

You don't have to be a subscriber to watch – daily, weekly and monthly Sky Sports passes are available on the NOW TV platform from £14.99.

Who has qualified so far?

The final qualifiers will be confirmed on November 25, but currently here’s who will be playing.

Top 32 players on the PDC Order of Merit

  1. Luke Humphries
  2. Michael Smith
  3. Michael van Gerwen
  4. Rob Cross
  5. Luke Littler
  6. Dave Chisnall
  7. Jonny Clayton
  8. Stephen Bunting
  9. Gerwyn Price
  10. Damon Heta
  11. Dimitri Van den Bergh
  12. Nathan Aspinall
  13. Gary Anderson
  14. Danny Noppert
  15. Chris Dobey
  16. James Wade
  17. Peter Wright
  18. Josh Rock
  19. Ryan Searle
  20. Andrew Gilding
  21. Ross Smith
  22. Martin Schindler
  23. Joe Cullen
  24. Mike De Decker
  25. Dirk van Duijvenbode
  26. Daryl Gurney
  27. Gabriel Clemens
  28. Gian van Veen
  29. Ritchie Edhouse
  30. Brendan Dolan
  31. Krzysztof Ratajski
  32. Raymond van Barneveld

32 ProTour Order of Merit Qualifiers

  1. Cameron Menzies
  2. Wessel Nijman
  3. Jermaine Wattimena
  4. Ricardo Pietreczko
  5. Luke Woodhouse
  6. Ryan Joyce
  7. Niels Zonneveld
  8. Alan Soutar
  9. Madars Razma
  10. Callan Rydz
  11. Wesley Plaisier
  12. Martin Lukeman
  13. Kevin Doets
  14. Richard Veenstra
  15. Scott Williams
  16. Kim Huybrechts
  17. Dom Taylor
  18. William O'Connor
  19. Karel Sedlacek
  20. Stephen Burton
  21. Thibault Tricole
  22. Connor Scutt
  23. Mensur Suljovic
  24. Ian White
  25. Jim Williams
  26. Florian Hempel
  27. Ryan Meikle
  28. Chris Landman
  29. Nick Kenny
  30. James Hurrell
  31. Mickey Mansell
  32. Ricky Evans

32 International Qualifiers

  • PDC China Championship Winner - Xiaochen Zong
  • PDCNB ProTour Winner - Jeffrey de Graaf,
  • PDCNB ProTour Runner-Up - Darius Labanauskas
  • Steel Darts Japan Tour Winner - Tomoya Goto
  • DPA ProTour Champion - Joe Comito
  • CDC Main Tour Top American - Leonard Gates
  • CDC Main Tour Top Canadian - Jim Long
  • CDC Top-Ranked Non-Qualified Player - Stowe Buntz
  • African Darts Group Qualifier - Cameron Carolissen
  • PDC Asian Tour OOM 1 - Alexis Toylo
  • PDC Asian Tour OOM 2 - Lourence Ilagan
  • PDC Asian Tour OOM 3 - Paolo Nebrida
  • PDC Asian Tour OOM 4 - Ryusei Azemoto
  • DPNZ Qualifier Winner - Ben Robb
  • CLDC Tour OOM Winner - Rashad Sweeting
  • Winmau Development Tour Qualifier 1 - Niko Springer
  • Winmau Development Tour Qualifier 2 - Keane Barry
  • PDC Asian Championship Runner-Up Sandro Eric Sosing
  • PDC Asian Championship Qualifier - Lok Yin Lee
  • DPA Oceanic Masters Winner - Gordon Mathers
  • Women's Series Qualifier 1 - Noa-Lynn van Leuven
  • Women's Series Qualifier 2 - Fallon Sherrock
  • Indian Qualifier - Nitin Kumar
  • Winmau Challenge Tour Qualifier 1 - Christian Kist
  • Winmau Challenge Tour Qualifier 2 - Alexander Merkx
  • PDC Europe Super League Champion - Kai Gotthardt
  • West Europe Qualifier - Stefan Bellmont
  • World Youth Champion - TBC, November 24
  • East Europe Qualifier - TBC, November 24
  • Tour Card Holder Qualifier 1 - TBC, November 24
  • Tour Card Holder Qualifier 2 - TBC, November 25
  • Tour Card Holder Qualifier 3 - TBC, November 25

Who’s favourite to win?

The bookies reckon that Luke Littler has the best chance of triumphing, with odds of 2/1, followrd by Luke Humphries (3/1), Michael van Gerwen (9/1), Gary Anderson (10/1), Mike de Decker (25/1) and Gian van Veen (28/1).

What is the schedule for the PDC World Darts Championship?

Here’s when all the games will be played, from the first round to the final.

Sunday December 15 (7pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Monday December 16

Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm) 3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Tuesday December 17

Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm) 3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Wednesday December 18 (7pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Thursday December 19

Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm) 3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Friday December 20

Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm) 2x First Round, 2x Second Round

Saturday December 21

Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 4x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm) 4x Second Round

Sunday December 22

Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 4x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm) 4x Second Round

Monday December 23

Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 4x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm) 4x Second Round

Friday December 27

Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm) 3x Third Round

Saturday December 28

Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm) 3x Third Round

Sunday December 29

Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm) 1x Third Round, 2x Fourth Round

Monday December 30

Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 3x Fourth Round

Evening Session (7pm) 3x Fourth Round

Wednesday January 1

Afternoon Session (12.30pm) 2x Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (7pm) 2x Quarter-Finals

Thursday January 2 (7.30pm)

Semi-Finals

Friday January 3 (8pm)

Final

