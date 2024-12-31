Darts Rich List 2024: Here are the 11 richest darts players in history - including Peter Wright

Darts players are amongst the wealthiest sports people on the planet - a single World Championship title earns you a hefty £500,000.
It’s a sport which has seen prize money soar in recent years thanks to television and sponsorship deals, with darters’ earnings dwarfing those of previous legends of the game such as Eric Bristow and Jocky Wilson.
This year saw Luke Humphries come close to become the first player to win more than £2 million in a single season, while prodigy Luke Littler is already a millionaire despite having only played professionally for just over a year.
We’ve taken a look at the players who have won the most prize money in the history of the sport, with their true net worth being around 50 per cent more due to sponsorship, exhibition games, advertising deals, investments and media work.
1. Michael van Gerwen
Timing is everything in sport, and Dutchman Michael van Gerwen's darts career peaked as the darts prize money shot through the roof thanks to television and sponsorship deals. His 164 professional singles titles, including 91 PDC Pro Tour events and three PDC World Championships, may be overshadowed by Phil Taylor, but he pips him when it comes to his bank balance, with career earnings of around £9 million. | Getty Images
2. Phil Taylor
The greatest player to ever step up to the oche, Phil 'The Power' Taylor would have easily topped the list had he emerged 15 years later, when the prize money started to increase. He has won a remarkable 214 professional tournaments, including 85 major titles and a record 16 World Championships - eight of which were won consecutively - and reached 14 consecutive finals from 1994 to 2007. The first player to hit two nine-dart finishes in the same match, has banked around £8.5 million, but that still isn't enough to claim top spot in our chart. | Getty Images
3. Gary Anderson
The first of two Scottish darters in the top five highest-earning of all time, Gary Anderson has banked around £5 million in a glittering career whre he has been BDO, WDF and PDC world number one. He has been PDC World Champion on two occasions, winning back-to-back world titles in 2015 and 2016. The Flying Scotsman has won a total of 37 PDC Pro Tour events - third only to Michael van Gerwen and Phil Taylor. | Getty Images
4. Peter Wright
Fellow Scottish dart player Peter Wright comes fourth in the all-time list with a prize fortune of around £4.2 million. Snakebite is a two-time PDC World Champion anda further six major titles. In total he has won 48 PDC titles overall since turning pro in 1995, moving from the BDO to the more lucrative PDC in 2004. | Getty Images