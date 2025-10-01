There’s never been a better time to be a professional darts player - with prize money soaring and thousands of spectators packing into arenas most weeks to enjoy the sport.

This year the winner of the World Darts Championship will win a jaw-dropping £1 million, dwarfing the entire career earnings of players back in the days of Eric Bristow and Jocky Wilson .

Last year saw Luke Humphries come close to becoming the first player to win more than £2 million in a single season, while prodigy Luke Littler is already a millionaire despite having only played professionally for less than two years.

The PDC official world rankings take account of how much money each player has made in the previous two years.

So, according to them, here are the 11 highest earners in darts at the moment.

1 . Luke Humphries The battle of the Lukes is currently still being won by Luke Humphries, with a remarkable prize money total of £1,801,250 over the last two years. That included winning his first Premier League title this year.

2 . Luke Littler Current World Champion and World Matchplay title holder Luke Littler is still second, but catching up on his namesake. The prodigy has banked £1,545,500 in the last 24 months.

3 . Michael van Gerwen Dutch master Michael van Gerwin ended a two-year title drought when he beat Luke Littler to win the 2025 World Series of Darts Finals. That's helped him to prize money of £741,250.