Scotland has a proud history at the Commonwealth Games, being one of only six countries to have competed in every event since the inaugural Empire Games of 1930 (the other five being Australia, Canada, England, New Zealand and Wales).

It’s the only major multi-sport event where Scottish athletes compete under the Scottish flag, instead of as part of a Great Britain team

Over the history of the games, prior to the Birmingham event, Scotland sat seventh in the all-time tally of medals, with 451 medals (119 Gold, 132 Silver and 200 Bronze).

At this year’s Commonwealth Games, a total of 254 Scots are competing – 125 men and 129 women – and are hoping to add their names to the register of Scottish success.

Here’s who has fought their way to a medal so far.

Gold

Neil Fachie – Cycling, Men's tandem 1 km time trial

Scotland's Duncan Scott struck gold in the men's 200m freestyle swimming event on day two of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Duncan Scott – Swimming, Men's 200 metre freestyle

Silver

Aileen McGlynn and Ellie Stone – Cycling Women's tandem sprint

Sean Frame – Men's marathon (T54)

Jack Carlin – Cycling, Men's keirin

Stephen Clegg – Swimming, Men's 50 metre freestyle S13

Neil Fachie – Cycling, tandem sprint

Neah Evans – Cycling, Women's points race

John Archibald – Cycling, Scratch Race

Bronze

Beth Potter – Triathlon

Katie Shanahan – Swimming, Women's 400 metre individual medley

Toni Shaw – Swimming, Women's 100 metre freestyle S9

Ross Murdoch – Swimming, Men's 200 metre breaststroke

Neah Evans – Cycling, Women's individual pursuit

Duncan Scott – Swimming, Men's 400 metre individual medley

Aileen McGlynn and Ellie Stone – Cycling, Tandem 1000m Time Trial

Jack Carlin – Cycling, Men’s Sprint