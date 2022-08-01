Scotland has a proud history at the Commonwealth Games, being one of only six countries to have competed in every event since the inaugural Empire Games of 1930 (the other five being Australia, Canada, England, New Zealand and Wales).
It’s the only major multi-sport event where Scottish athletes compete under the Scottish flag, instead of as part of a Great Britain team
Over the history of the games, prior to the Birmingham event, Scotland sat seventh in the all-time tally of medals, with 451 medals (119 Gold, 132 Silver and 200 Bronze).
At this year’s Commonwealth Games, a total of 254 Scots are competing – 125 men and 129 women – and are hoping to add their names to the register of Scottish success.
Here’s who has fought their way to a medal so far.
Gold
Neil Fachie – Cycling, Men's tandem 1 km time trial
Duncan Scott – Swimming, Men's 200 metre freestyle
Silver
Aileen McGlynn and Ellie Stone – Cycling Women's tandem sprint
Sean Frame – Men's marathon (T54)
Jack Carlin – Cycling, Men's keirin
Stephen Clegg – Swimming, Men's 50 metre freestyle S13
Neil Fachie – Cycling, tandem sprint
Neah Evans – Cycling, Women's points race
John Archibald – Cycling, Scratch Race
Bronze
Beth Potter – Triathlon
Katie Shanahan – Swimming, Women's 400 metre individual medley
Toni Shaw – Swimming, Women's 100 metre freestyle S9
Ross Murdoch – Swimming, Men's 200 metre breaststroke
Neah Evans – Cycling, Women's individual pursuit
Duncan Scott – Swimming, Men's 400 metre individual medley
Aileen McGlynn and Ellie Stone – Cycling, Tandem 1000m Time Trial
Jack Carlin – Cycling, Men’s Sprint
