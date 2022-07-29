There’s lots to look forward to throughout the day in Birmingham, with a few Scottish hopes to look out for.

Here’s everything you need to know, and how to watch it on television if you aren’t lucky enough to be there in person.

How many medals are awarded on day three of the Commonwealth Games?

A total of 24 Commonwealth Games events in six different disciples will be decided on the third day, meaning 72 medals will be hung around the necks of athletes.

The events that will see athletes on podiums as national anthems play are as follows.

Gymnastics: Women's and men's individual all-around

Rugby sevens: Women and men

Scotland's Jordan Edmunds is tackled by Tonga's John Ika during the Men's Pool B rugby sevens match between Scotland and Tonga on day one of the Commonwealth Games at the Coventry Arena.

Swimming: Women's 50m free, men's 200m fly, women's 200m breast, SB8 men's 100m breast, S8 women's 100m back, women's 100m back, men's 100m breast, S14 mixed 4x100m free relay, women's 4x200m free relay

Track cycling: Men's tandem B sprint, women's tandem B time trial, women's points race, women's time trial, men's sprint, men's scratch race

Triathlon: Women's and men's PTVI, mixed relay

Weightlifting: Women's 59kg, men's 67kg, men's 73kg

Athletes of Team Jamaica acknowledge the fans during the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium.

What else is going on during day three?

Although they won’t be resulting in any medals quite yet, there are no shortage of other sports on day two of the Games.

At 11am, one of the most anticipated fixtures in the cricket tournament will take place as India face Pakistan in the group stages.

In the hockey tournament Scotland take on world number one team Australia at 9am in the group stage, while England's men play Wales at 2pm.

In beach volleyball, Scotland's women take on Vanuatu at 3.30pm. The tiny island nation won a bronze in the sport in 2018 so will be no pushovers.

What are the main Scottish medal hopes?

Look out for Scotland's Alison Peasgood and guide Hazel MacLeod in the PTVI triathlon event from 11am. Peasgood won silver at the Rio Paralympics in the event featuring athletes who have visual impairments.

At the velodrome Scotland's Neil Fachie will be hoping for a podium place in the men's tandem B sprint.

The rugby sevens will also come to a conclusion on Sunday and Scotland will be hoping to get as far in the competition as possible, although face an uphill battle against the likes of New Zealand, England and Australia.

What is the television schedule?

The BBC have free live coverage of the whole Games, with day three shaping up as follows:

Sunday, 31 July - day three

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:00-13:00, 13:15-15:35, 19:45-22:00

BBC Two - 15:35-19:45

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30

Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 08:25-22:35

Highlights

BBC One - 22:30-23:30, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)

BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 & 06:30-08:30 (looped one hour repeat)