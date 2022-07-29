There’s lots to look forward to throughout the day in Birmingham, with a few Scottish hopes to look out for.

Here’s everything you need to know, and how to watch it on television if you aren’t lucky enough to be there in person.

How many medals are awarded on day two of the Commonwealth Games?

A total of 23 Commonwealth Games events in five different disciples will be decided on the second day, meaning 69 medals will be hung around the necks of athletes.

The events that will see athletes on podiums as national anthems play are as follows.

Athletics: Women's and men's marathon, women's and men's T53/54 marathon

Gymnastics: Women's team

Fireworks are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium.

Swimming: Men's 50m fly, women's 50m breast, men's 200m free, S13 men's 50m free, S13 women's 50m free, men's 400m medley, women's 100m fly, men's 100m back, women's and men's 4x100m free relay

Track cycling: Women's and men's individual pursuit, women's sprint, men's keirin

Weightlifting: Women's 49kg, women's 55kg, men's 55kg, men's 61kg

What else is going on during day two?

Although they won’t be resulting in any medals, there are no shortage of other sports on day two of the Games.

In netball, Scotland face Australia at 12noon, while the cricket competition (a 20/20 format) continues with England's women taking on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston from 6pm and New Zealand v South Africa at 11am.

Meanwhile the ever-popular beach volleyball competition gets underway, with England taking on Tuvalu at 2.30pm.

What are the main Scottish medal hopes?

All eyes will be on the pool, with Scotland's Duncan Scott having a big chance of medals in both the 400m individual medley and the 200m freestyle.

Other Scots swimming today include Toni Shaw, Grace Reid, and former World, European and Commonwealth champion Ross Murdoch.

What is the television schedule?

The BBC have free live coverage of the whole Games, with day two shaping up as follows:

Saturday, 30 July - day two

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:15-17:00, 17:20-22:00

BBC Two - 07:00-09:15

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30

Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 06:55-22:30

Highlights

BBC One - 22:20-23:20, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)

BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 (looped one hour repeat), 06:00-07:00