Team Scotland have already seen great success at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, including a spectacular gold for Eilish McColgan in the 10,000m.

Scottish athletics fans’ attention will now move to Laura Muir, the Olympic silver medallist who will have two shots at winning a medal over the next few days.

Here’s everything you need to know about the athlete.

Who is Laura Muir and what has she won?

Born in Inverness, Muir is a British middle and long-distance runner that has competed for Great Britain at both the 2016 Rio de Janeiro and 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with the latter seeing her win a silver medal.

She is the 1500m 2018 European champion, a two time 2017 European Indoor champion, winning the 1500m/3000m double, a feat repeated in 2019, and a two time 2018 World Indoor Championship medallist, with silver at 1500m and bronze at 3000m.

Most recently she won a bronze medal in the 1500m in the 2022 Athletics World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Alexandra Bell of Team England and Laura Muir of Team Scotland react after competing in the Women's 800m Round 1 heats on day five of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Muir attended the same high school as 400m hurdler Eilidh Doyle, and is a qualified vet after graduating from Glasgow University three years ago.

What records has Laura Muir broken?

The runner broke Kelly Holmes' British record in the 1500 metres in July 2016, and set the current record of 3:54.50 in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics – ranking her in the world all-time top 15.

In 2017, she broke the European indoor records at both the 1000 metres and 3000 metres, and also set a British record for the indoor 5000 metres.

Muir added a British record at the 1000m in 2020, and the next year, she also broke the Scottish record in the 800 metres with 1:56.73.

Her best time of 4:18.03 for the Mile run, ranks her in the world all-time top 20.

What is Laura Muir’s Commonwealth Games record?

Laura Muir’s first Commonwealth Games was in Glasgow 2014 where she was hotly-tipped for a podium place at the age of 21.

But she was clipped on the back of her heel just as she prepared to make her move in the 1,500m, destroying her chances of a medal and she later pulled out of the 800m.

She then missed the 2018 Games as she was focused on her studies to become a vet.

When is Laura Muir racing in Birmingham 2022?

Laura Muir will run in the first round of the 1,500m at 11.15am on Friday, August 5.

Having previously qualified in heats earlier this week she will then be in the final of the 800m at 7.45pm on Saturday, August 6.

Assuming she qualifies, she will finish her games by competing in the final of the 1,500m a day later at 7.20pm on Sunday, August 7.

Both races will take place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

How can I watch Laura Muir race?

The BBC will be offering free live coverage of the Commonwealth Games throughout the competition – including Laura Muir’s races – on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, via the Red Button, and on iPlayer.