Caledonia Gladiators smash attendance record for women's basketball

Caledonia Gladiators Playsport Arena complex. Cr. Caledonia Gladiators.

It was a positive Easter weekend in more ways than one for Caledonia Gladiators as they enjoyed a huge win over Newcastle Eagles - and smashed the attendance record for a Scottish women's basketball game.

Following the a huge 98-50 win over Newcastle Eagles on Sunday, the club confirmed an attendance of 917 - which is believed to be the highest in the women's game in Scotland as the professional basketball outfit continue to see strong attendances in the men’s and women’s game since debuting at its top-of-the-range Playsport complex in East Kilbride in October 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Topping the previous high for the sport which saw over 600 supporters witness the women’s side debut game at their new home when they defeated SL Benfica last October, the record attendance also saw the Gladiators hit a milestone 25,000 for the campaign thanks to over 1,400 fans packing the the Playsport Arena over the two Women’s British Basketball League matches over the weekend against rivals London Lions and Newcastle Eagles.

On the announcement of the record being broken, club owner Steve Timoney said: “We’re really proud to have now welcomed over 25,000 fans through the doors to our new home at Playsport in East Kilbride this season. Our women’s team is hugely important to us, so to welcome the best attendance in the history of the sport at club level in Scotland is really special.

“The reception we’ve had from people in the local area and beyond has been tremendous, and we’ve received such positive feedback on our matchday experience.

“We’re really proud of our new fan zone and how popular that has been with supporters. Our goal now is to continue building on the support we’ve received so far, and hopefully see some more big crowds as we get ready for some exciting games to finish our season" he added.