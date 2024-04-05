Caledonia Gladiators duo scoop double BBL award following triumphant month

Caledonia Gladiators head coach Gareth Murray.

Caledonia Gladiators head coach Gareth Murray and star guard Quade Green have been named the British Basketball League’s (BBL) Molten coach and player of the month after a triumphant run of form throughout March.

The East Kilbride based outfit have taken five wins from their last six games, including back-to-back victories over rivals Newcastle Eagles, with recent signing Quade Green at the forefront of each win as he takes the league by storm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Philadelphia born star has scored a very impressive 25.6 average points since moving to Scotland in late January and has been named the best player in the BBL for March following his top tier form.

Head coach Murray guided the team to wins over Newcastle Eagles, Manchester Giants, Leicester Riders and Surrey Scorchers as they look to cement the highest spot possible in the run up the play offs. The 39-year-old has been delighted with his side’s run of form and admits the awards bode well for the Gladiators immediate future.

On the awards, Murray said: “It’s great for the club to receive recognition such as this and reflects just how well the team has been playing recently. Quade’s been incredible since he joined, and really added another dimension to our team in recent weeks. We’re now looking to build on this as we reach the critical end of season fixtures” he added.