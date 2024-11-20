Ronnie O'Sullivan is the defending champion at the UK Championship. | Getty Images

The world’s best snooker players are heading to York for one of the biggest tournaments of the year.

First held in 1977, this year’s UK Championship is the 47th time the finest players in the world have competed for the title.

It’s the first of the so-called ‘Triple Crown’ events of the season, with the World Championships and the Masters the other big two tournaments.

Last year’s championship saw Ronnie O’Sullivan defeat Ding Junhui 10-7 in the final - the second final defeat in a row for the Chinese star.

With the final phase of qualification now underway, John Higgins has been joined by fellow Stephen Maguire in the main draw. Juat eight more places are up for grabs, to be decided on Thursday, November 21.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year's event - including when Scotland's players start their campaign.

When is the UK Championship 2023?

The UK Championship 2024 runs from Saturday, November 23, to Sunday, December 1.

Where is the UK Championship being held?

The tournament is being held at the York Barbican, which has hosted since 2011.

What is the prize money?

The event features a total prize fund of £1,205,000.

The winner receives £250,000, with the runner-up landing £100,000 and semi-finalists £50,000.

Quarter-finalists get £25,000, followed by £15,000 for the last 16, £10,000 for the last 32, £7,500 for the last 48, £5,00 for the last 80, and £2,500 for those knocked out in the first round.

The player who gets the highest break in the tournament gets an additional £15,000.

Who is favourite to win?

The bookies reckon Judd Trump is the most likely player to lift the trophy, with odds of 7/2, followed by Ronnie O’Sullivan (5/1), Kyren Wilson (7/1), Mark Selby (7/1), and Neil Robertson (9/1). Scotland’s John Higgins is a 20/1 outsider for the title.

What is the format?

The 16 highest-ranked players in the world join 16 successful qualifiers for the tournament, which is played as a knock-out competition.

All matches before the final are the best of 11 frames (first to six), while the final is the best of 19 frames (first to 10).

Who has qualified already?

The 16 players to automatically qualify are as follows:

Ronnie O'Sullivan

Xiao Guodong

Shaun Murphy

Ding Junhui

Mark Selby

Ali Carter

Si Jiahui

Mark Allen

Judd Trump

John Higgins

Zhang Anda

Mark Williams

Luca Brecel

Gary Wilson

Chris Wakelin

Kyren Wilson

Who could still qualify?

The 16 other places in the UK Championship will be decided by the final round of qualifying, taking place on November 20 and 21. The matches are as follows, with the scored updated as they come in:

Elliot Slessor 5-6 Stephen Maguire

Jak Jones 6-3 Fan Zhengyi

6-3 Fan Zhengyi Jackson Page 6-2 Hossein Vafaei

6-2 Hossein Vafaei Jimmy Robertson 0-6 Stuart Bingham

Ryan Day 6-2 Sanderson Lam

6-2 Sanderson Lam Wang Yuchen 3-6 Barry Hawkins

Jack Lisowski 6-1 Bai Yulu

6-1 Bai Yulu David Lilley 3-6 Wu Yize

Zhou Yuelong vs Matt Selt

Lei Peifan vs Ben Woollaston

Ricky Walden vs Zhao Xintong

Julien Leclercq vs Dave Gilbert

Rob Milkins vs Xu Si

Liu Hongyu vs Michael Holt

Stan Moody vs He Guoqiang

Matthew Stevens vs Neil Robertson

What record could Ronnie O’Sullivan break at this year’s UK Championship?

If Ronnie O’Sullivan wins the 2023 UK Championship he will become the first player to win a single ranking title nine times – extending the record he already holds.

He already holds the record for the most World Championship wins (seven – joint with Hendry), most Masters titles (wight), most Triple Crown titles (23) and most ranking titles (41).