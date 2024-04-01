It was a life-changing victory for a player who last season won a total prize haul of £245,500 for the entire year.
There’s no doubt that great wealth awaits those who reach the pinnacle of the sport, but who has banked the most?
Here are snooker’s top 10 earners of all time.
1. Ronnie O'Sullivan
Current world number one and seven times World Champion Ronnie O'Sullivan holds most of the records in snooker - including the most prize money. He's earned a remarkable £13,031,234 since turning pro at the age opf 16 in 1992. Photo: George Wood
2. John Higgins
Wizard of Wishaw John Higgins may not be able to match fellow-Scot Stephen Hendry when it comes to tournament wins, but his longevity and consistancy means he's the second highest earning snooker player of all time. He's banked £9,402,769 over a glittering career. Photo: George Wood
3. Stephen Hendry
Scotland's Stephen Hendry still jointly holds the record for most world titles with Ronnie O'Sullivan. His seven world crowns helped him amass prize money of £8,793,581 before retiring from the sport. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos
4. Mark Selby
He might have lost out to Luca Brecel at this year's world championships - despite scoring a 147 maximum in the final, but Mark Selby's bank manager won't be too concerned by the loss. Englishman Selby has won £7,266,479 in his career to date and still has plenty of winning years to come. Photo: George Wood