Andy Murray is teaming up with Emma Raducanu for this year's Wimbledon Mixed Doubles. | Getty Images

Two of the biggest names in British tennis are set to delight the crowds at Wimbledon.

Sir Andy Murray may have been forced to drop out of this year’s singles championship at Wimbledon, before crashing out of the men’s doubles tournament with brother Jamie - however there’s still at least one more chance to see him play at SW19.

The Scot has already announced this will be his last Wimbledon before retiring, but he’s teamed up with British tennis prodigy Emma Raducanu to play in the mixed doubles.

Raducanu, who famously became to first qualifier to win the US Open in 2021, seems to be coming into form at the right time - having produced two great performances to reach the third round of the ladies’ singles.

And Murray is no slouch when it comes to mixed doubles, having won an Olympic silver medal alongside Laura Robson in London in 2012.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu play in the Wimbledon mixed doubles?

The British pair are set to start their campaign on Saturday, July 6. The order of play will be announced on Friday - watch this space.

What court will Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu be playing on?

While it has yet to be announced it seems inevitable that two of the biggest names in British tennis will warrant an appearance on Centre Court - partucularly since it could be Murray’s swansong.

Who are Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu playing?

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will play China's Zhang Shuai and El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo in their first round match.

Zhang Shuai is a two-time major champion in women's doubles, having won the 2019 Australian Open and the 2021 US Open, and was runner-up at Wimbledon in 2022. She has reached another four Grand Slam semi-finals in women's and mixed doubles and has been ranked as high as world number two. In singles she has reached number 22 in the world and has won three WTA Tour singles titles.

Marcelo Arevalo has won twelve career ATP Tour doubles titles, including two Grand Slam titles at the French Open in 2022 and 2024. He also reached the final of the 2021 US Open mixed doubles tournament. He has been ranked as high as world number five in doubles and 139 in singles.

What has Emma Raducanu said about teaming up with Andy Murray?

Just days before the pairing was announced, Raducanu had said in an interview how much she would like to play with Andy Murray.

So she was delighted when she received the offer, said: “My doubles record isn't exactly the longest or the most vast but I couldn’t say no. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a young girl. Andy’s a hero to us all. It's a real gift and a real honour that he asked me."

What has Andy Murray said about teaming up with Emma Raducanu?

Revealing the news, Murray said: "We'd spoken about it a few years ago during the Covid year, but obviously both of us ended up doing quite well in singles so it didn't happen.

"And then yesterday I was chatting to my team, they were discussing mixed and then last night I messaged her coach and just said, 'Look, do you think this is something that maybe she'd be up for doing?' He said it was worth asking. I asked her and she said yeah she'd be up for it.

"It should be fun. I have played mixed doubles a few times when I was young and then the last time was with Serena. I really enjoyed it, it's something we rarely get to do. And to get a chance to do it with Emma, well it's my last chance to do it, so it should be good."

What’s the prize money for the Wimbledon mixed doubles?