While the finest Scottish athletes compete for Great Britain at the Olympics (unlike the Commonwealth Games) it’s always fun to cheer on Scots in the pool, on the track, at the velodrome and beyond.

Runner Laura Muir, cyclist Mark Stewart and swimmer Duncan Scott are amongst the home-grown medal hopes in Paris this year.

And Scottish athletes have a storied history at the sporting feast, starting with the first modern Olympiad in Athens in 1896 when Scot Launceston Elliot won a gold and silver medal in the weighlifting competition.

More recently we’ve seen Chris Hoy has become one of the most decorated Olympians in history and Sir Andy Murray take back-to-back men’s singles tennis golds.

They are just two of the 18 to top the podium since Allan Wells’ triumph in the 100 metres at the 1980 Moscow Games.

Here are all 18, starting with the most recent.

1 . Duncan Scott In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Duncan Scott was part of the Men's 4 × 200 metre freestyle relay team who took gold. He also won three silver medals in the Men's 200 metre freestyle, Men's 200 metre individual medley and the Men's 4 × 100 metre medley relay. Not a bad haul. | Getty Images

2 . Kathleen Dawson Another Scottish success in the pool at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was Kathleen Dawsom, who was part of the gold medal-winning Mixed 4 × 100 metre medley relay team. | Getty Images

3 . Katie Archibald The third Scot to top the podium at Tokyo 2020 was cyclist Katie Archibald, who won the Women's Madison alongside friend and teammate Laura Kenny. Sadly an injury caused by a freak accident means she'll not be completing in Paris. She also won another gold medal in the Women's team pursuit at Rio 2016. | Getty Images