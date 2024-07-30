4 . A glittering comeback

It was hardly a surprise that French Canadian singer Celine Dion made an appearance at the Opening Ceremony - rumours had been rife for days - but it still delivered an emotive closer. She hadn't performed live since 2021, when she was forced to cancel a Las Vegas residency after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, and declared herself "full of joy" at being back on stage. Her rendition of Edith Piaf's 'L'Hymne A L'Amour' from the middle of the Eiffel Tower seemed to made time stop - if not the rain. | Screengrab by IOC via Getty Imag