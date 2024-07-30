It’s only been a few days since a procession of drenched athletes sailed down the Seine as the official Opening Ceremony got the Paris Olympics underway in torrential rain - but we’ve already been treated to plenty of magical moments and intriguing subplots.
These are the happenings that have had social media buzzing and filled the front pages of newspapers.
From remarkable athletic achievement and world famous celebs, to amusing incidents and sporting skullduggery, these Games have had it all.
Here are 10 of the most memorable Olympic moments so far - and there’s plenty more to come.
1. Going Gaga
The inventive Opening Ceremony may have proved somewhat divisive but it certainly didn't lack in ambition. It had barely started when Lady Gaga popped out from behind pink pompoms and feathered fans to belt out 'Mon Truc en Plumes' ('My Thing With Feathers') on a golden staircase descending into the Seine - while rain poured down on the passing boats of drenched athletes celebrating their arrival. If you woke up the next morning and thought you'd dreamed it, then you wouldn't be alone. | Getty Images
2. Refuse to lose
British cyclist Tom Pidcock's medal dreams seemed to be over courtesy of a fourth-lap puncture in the mountain biking - leaving him 40 second adrift of French rider Victor Koretzky. By the last lap he had remarkably caught up before taking the lead, only to lose it once more in the closing stages. A daring move seconds from the finishing line saw him take a bold inside line as the pair raced through trees, making momentary contact with Koretzky, then passing him, before racing home for gold. | Getty Images
3. Snooping around Paris
As if it wan't enough that superstar rapper Snoop Dogg was one of the final torch bearers before the Opening Ceremony, he then turned up (alongside Tom Cruise) to cheer on fellow American Simone Biles in the gymnastics. If you'd told the 21-year-old Snoop, freshly released from prison for yet another drugs conviction, that this is what his future would hold, he might have been sceptical. | Getty Images
4. A glittering comeback
It was hardly a surprise that French Canadian singer Celine Dion made an appearance at the Opening Ceremony - rumours had been rife for days - but it still delivered an emotive closer. She hadn't performed live since 2021, when she was forced to cancel a Las Vegas residency after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, and declared herself "full of joy" at being back on stage. Her rendition of Edith Piaf's 'L'Hymne A L'Amour' from the middle of the Eiffel Tower seemed to made time stop - if not the rain. | Screengrab by IOC via Getty Imag