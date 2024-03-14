Some of the world's wealthiest couples.Some of the world's wealthiest couples.
Who is the richest celebrity couple in the world 2024? Top 10 richest couple - Beyonce and Jay-Z net worth

These couple are unlikley to squabble about a lack of cash.

By David Hepburn
Published 14th Mar 2024, 16:37 GMT

When you are an incredibly wealthy star you might be suspicious that potential partners are more interested in your bank balance than your personality.

The answer? Find somebody equally as rich to get married to and live your luxurious life with.

Here are the world's wealthiest well-kent couples, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1. Salma Hayek and husband Francois-Henri Pinault

Mexican actress Salma Hayek married CEO of luxury goods company Francois-Henri Pinault in 2009. His company, founded by his father, own a string of moneyspinning brands including Gucci, Balenciaga, Yves Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen. Combined with Hayek's successful Hollywood career, the couple boast a fortune of around $7.1 billion.

2. Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg is the visionary film director responsible for films like ET: The Extraterrestrial, Jaws and Raiders of the Lost Ark. Kate Capshaw. Kate Capshaw is an actress whose screen roles include Space Camp, The Quick and the Dead and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. She met her husband on the latter film and the couple married in 1991. They have an estimated worth of £3.5 billion.

3. Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham

Queen of talk shows Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham have been together since 1986. Graham himself has a successful career as the author of self-help books and a newspaper column. Together they are worth around $3.4 billion.

4. Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z

Married since 2008, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is one of the best-selling music artists in history, while Jay-Z one of the most financially successful hip-hop artists and entrepreneurs in America. It's earned them around $2.6 billion.

