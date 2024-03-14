2 . Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg is the visionary film director responsible for films like ET: The Extraterrestrial, Jaws and Raiders of the Lost Ark. Kate Capshaw. Kate Capshaw is an actress whose screen roles include Space Camp, The Quick and the Dead and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. She met her husband on the latter film and the couple married in 1991. They have an estimated worth of £3.5 billion.