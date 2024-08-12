1 . Sholto Carnegie

One of Team GB's earliest gold medal winners, Carnegie took the top award for rowing in the men's eight. While he was born in London, the 29-year-old says he has always identified as Scottish due to his late grandfather and father's Edinburgh roots. After winning gold, the rower revealed his mother Miranda had sent him a playlist of classic Scottish songs to help calm the nerves on the morning of the final. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images