It was a summer to remember for Team GB as they were able to narrowly beat their Tokyo medal total at Paris 2024.
One of the most enthralling Olympic games in recent memory, fans were able to see Sir Andy Murray take us on a memorable final journey in the men’s doubles before his retirement, while Duncan Scott broke Sir Chris Hoy’s medal record by claiming not one - but two - medals in France.
Winning a total of 65 medals, Great Britain went one better than they did in Japan, with 20% of those winners coming from Scotland.
But who were the Scots that won big for Team GB at the Olympics? Here is the full list of every Scottish athlete to win a medal for Team GB at the Olympics in Paris.
1. Sholto Carnegie
One of Team GB's earliest gold medal winners, Carnegie took the top award for rowing in the men's eight. While he was born in London, the 29-year-old says he has always identified as Scottish due to his late grandfather and father's Edinburgh roots. After winning gold, the rower revealed his mother Miranda had sent him a playlist of classic Scottish songs to help calm the nerves on the morning of the final. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
2. Duncan Scott
Alloa born swimmer Duncan Scott now has more Olympic medals than any other Scot - surpassing Sir Chris Hoy - after his relay gold and individual silver took his collection to eight. | David pearce/Team GB Photo: David pearce/Team GB
3. Scott Brash
The Peebles born rider took equestrian Olympic gold in team jumping gold - his second Olympic gold after winning the same medal at London 2012. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
4. Neah Evans
The six-time European champion in Team Pursuit, Evans won silver in Paris after moving from third to second in the final sprint alongside partner Elinor Barker. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images