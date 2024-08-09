Five of the world’s top ten set to tee up in $2m tournament at Dundonald Links

Five of the world’s top ten players are heading to Dundonald Links next week as the Ayrshire venue prepares to stage the strongest-ever Women’s Scottish Open under a new title sponsor in ISPS Handa.

The $2 million event, which is being held at Dundonald Links for the third year in a row, comes straight after the Olympic women’s golf event in Paris and the week before the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews.

That has resulted in a top-class field being teed up, led by current AIG Women’s Open champion Lilia Vu and Ayake Furue, who won the most recent women’s major, the Amundi Evian Championship, last month.

Gold medallist Lydia Ko, centre, flanked by silver medallist Esther Henseleit, left, and bronze medallist Lin Xiyu at Le Golf National in France on Saturday. Picture: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images.

Vu, the world No 2 behind fellow American Nelly Korda, will be the highest-ranked player in the line up, with Jin Young Ko (No 4), Celine Boutier (No 7), Furue (No 8) and Rose Zhang (No 9) the other top-ten players set to be in action on the west coast.

Furue and Boutier are both returning to the scene of previous title triumphs in the event after emerging as the winners in 2022 and 2023 respectively after the tournament became co-sanctioned by the LET and LPGA.

For Zhang, meanwhile, it will be her first appearance on Scottish soil as a professional, having captured two LPGA titles and recorded three top-ten finishes in majors last year after underlining her huge talent when winning the Smyth Salver as leading amateur in the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield just under two years ago.

“I am really excited to compete at Dundonald Links for the first time,” said the 21-year-old, who is set to be among 33 players making debuts in the event. “I’ve heard amazing things about the course and tournament. It’s going to be a great two weeks in Scotland, and I’m ready to take on all the challenges links golf has in store.”

World No 2 Lilia Vu and ninth-ranked Rose Zhang are among the Paris Olympians heading for Ayrshire next week to tee up in the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links. Picture: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images.

Canada’s Brooke Henderson, a two-time major champion, is also among those first-timers while other notable entrants include the ever-popular Lydia Ko, 2021 AIG Women’s Open winner Anna Nordqvist and Ireland’s Leona Maguire, who won the Helen Holm Trophy at nearby Royal Troon in her amateur days.

A total of 36 Olympians from Le Golf National, including gold medallist Ko, are in the line up, which includes a trio of Scots, led by Gemma Dryburgh, a member of the European team that successfully defended the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain last year.

Dryburgh, who has picked up the Jock MacVicar Award for the leading home player in the past two editions, said: “I love returning to Dundonald every year. It’s such an incredible week for me, with all my friends and family there to cheer me on. Competing in Scotland will always be special to me, and I’m hoping this year, come Sunday I will be in contention to win my home Open.”

Joining the Aberdonian in flying the Saltire will be Laura Beveridge and Kylie Henry after they both secured invitations along with 2020 winner and US Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis, as well as Japan’s Erika Hara, a five-time winner on the JLPGA.

Set to be a tasty appetiser for the AIG Women’s Open on the other side of the country, the event received a huge boost following the recent announcement of ISPS Handa as the title sponsor thorough a partnership with VisitScotland, the LPGA and LET.

“The Women’s Scottish Open continues to be built on strong partnerships and I’m pleased to welcome ISPS Handa as the title sponsor for the 2024 Women’s Scottish Open,” said Maree Todd, the Scottish Government’s Minister for Social Care, Mental Wellbeing and Sport. “Their ethos that sport has the power to unite and inspire communities aligns with Scotland’s own vision of equality, opportunity and community.