The 2024 Paris Olympics is now just hours away as an array of sporting talent heads to Paris with dreams of winning gold.

With more than 10,000 of the globe’s greatest athletes set to descend on the French capital this summer, Team GB will be hoping than can improve further on their haul of 64 medals - and 22 gold - at the last Olympics in Japan.

Beginning officially on July 26, the Olympics will see a total of 329 events across 32 sports, including basketball, football and even breakdancing!

Want to know which Scottish athletes will be representing Team GB at this summer’s Olympics? Here are all 34 of them and what they are competing for this summer.

1 . Kirsty Gilmour - Badminton (Women's Singles) The Bellshill born badminton player will compete in the women's singles in Paris.

2 . Lee Morton - Men's Hockey The Glasgow born hockey player will compete in the men's hockey.

3 . Sir Andy Murray - Men's tennis (singles and doubles) The iconic Glasgow born tennis star will hope to end his career with a gold in Paris.