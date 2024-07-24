There will be 36 Scots as part of Team GB at the Paris Olympics this summer. Cr: Getty Images.There will be 36 Scots as part of Team GB at the Paris Olympics this summer. Cr: Getty Images.
Olympics 2024: Here is every Scottish athlete representing Team GB in Paris - from Laura Muir to Andy Murray

By Graham Falk
Published 24th Jul 2024, 14:06 BST

Here are all 36 Scottish athletes who will be performing for Team GB at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The 2024 Paris Olympics is now just hours away as an array of sporting talent heads to Paris with dreams of winning gold.

With more than 10,000 of the globe’s greatest athletes set to descend on the French capital this summer, Team GB will be hoping than can improve further on their haul of 64 medals - and 22 gold - at the last Olympics in Japan.

Beginning officially on July 26, the Olympics will see a total of 329 events across 32 sports, including basketball, football and even breakdancing!

Want to know which Scottish athletes will be representing Team GB at this summer’s Olympics? Here are all 34 of them and what they are competing for this summer.

The Bellshill born badminton player will compete in the women's singles in Paris.

1. Kirsty Gilmour - Badminton (Women's Singles)

The Bellshill born badminton player will compete in the women's singles in Paris.

The Glasgow born hockey player will compete in the men's hockey.

2. Lee Morton - Men's Hockey

The Glasgow born hockey player will compete in the men's hockey.

The iconic Glasgow born tennis star will hope to end his career with a gold in Paris.

3. Sir Andy Murray - Men's tennis (singles and doubles)

The iconic Glasgow born tennis star will hope to end his career with a gold in Paris.

The Scottish-American athlete has won several bronze medals in her career and will want to add to her medal haul in Paris.

4. Nicole Yeargin – Athletics (Women’s 4x400m relay)

The Scottish-American athlete has won several bronze medals in her career and will want to add to her medal haul in Paris.

