For the first time in NFL history, one of the world’s most watched sports will be screened live on Netflix as America’s most popular sport lands on the streamer this Christmas.
Netflix have confirmed they will screen games between the Super Bowl LVIII-winning Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers, before the Baltimore Ravens take on the Houston Texans in the second of two historic live games. The games are set to be broadcast worldwide to subscribers.
As the USA’s most popular sports, the NFL outweighs some of the world's richest football players, NBA icons and more, meaning the NFL is one of the most lucrative places to earn your coin as a professional sportsman. But who is the richest NFL player in 2024?
Here are the 10 highest earners in the NFL by annual average salary, according to Over The Cap: