NFL's highest paid player 2024: The top 10 richest NFL stars - including Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 24th Dec 2024, 10:12 GMT
Updated 25th Dec 2024, 09:28 GMT

Here are the 10 highest paid NFL players in 2024. Including Jared Goff, Lamar Jackson and Jordan Love.

For the first time in NFL history, one of the world’s most watched sports will be screened live on Netflix as America’s most popular sport lands on the streamer this Christmas.

Netflix have confirmed they will screen games between the Super Bowl LVIII-winning Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers, before the Baltimore Ravens take on the Houston Texans in the second of two historic live games. The games are set to be broadcast worldwide to subscribers.

As the USA’s most popular sports, the NFL outweighs some of the world's richest football players, NBA icons and more, meaning the NFL is one of the most lucrative places to earn your coin as a professional sportsman. But who is the richest NFL player in 2024?

Here are the 10 highest earners in the NFL by annual average salary, according to Over The Cap:

The 31-year-old quarterback is the highest earner in the NFL at present, with a yearly salary of $60 million.

1. Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys

The 31-year-old quarterback is the highest earner in the NFL at present, with a yearly salary of $60 million.

Another highly-paid quarterback, the 28-year-old has thrown a total of 4,229 yards for his team this season. He earns a yearly salary of $55million.

2. Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals

Another highly-paid quarterback, the 28-year-old has thrown a total of 4,229 yards for his team this season. He earns a yearly salary of $55million.

Tied in second place for the highest paid NFL player is Jaguars' quarterback Lawrence. Injury has restricted him to just one appearance in the last month. He earns $55million a year.

3. Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars

Tied in second place for the highest paid NFL player is Jaguars' quarterback Lawrence. Injury has restricted him to just one appearance in the last month. He earns $55million a year.

Has thrown 7,900 yards during his career as the Packers quarterback, earning him a yearly salary of $55million.

4. Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers

Has thrown 7,900 yards during his career as the Packers quarterback, earning him a yearly salary of $55million.

