The NFL has announced a special Scottish event ahead of next weekend’s international series.

Fans of the NFL are in for a treat this weekend after it was confirmed that Scotland had been chosen for a special ‘NFL Experience’ ahead of the upcoming international series in the UK and Ireland.

According to analysis from OLBG, the popularity of the NFL has grown year-on-year in Britain, with around 14.3 million NFL fans estimated to be in the UK. The league’s growth largely due to the annual international series, which has typically resulted in at least two games a year taking place in London, coupled with an increase in broadcasting on Sky Sports.

Over the next month, the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams all set to play divisional games across the pond, and the NFL has now organised special events in select UK cities in order to celebrate the international series, which will have a total of four games played this season at Wembley Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Croke Park.

Want to know how you can get involved, when the event is taking place, and where to get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL Edinburgh Experience:

Where is the NFL experience taking place?

The NFL experience will take place in Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh. The event will last seven hours, and is open from 11am until 6pm at Castle Street.

What activities will be at the NFL Experience?

According to the NFL organisers, fans will be able to take part in a ‘celebration’, and will have the opportunity to take photos with the world famous Vince Lombardi Super Bowl Trophy. The event also promises fans a ‘locker room experience’, coupled with a Madden NFL Gaming Lounge and other NFL themed games, where you can compete with your friends on the league’s official video game.

NFL International Series - UK and Ireland schedule

Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – Dublin, Ireland (Croke Park) 2.30pm UK time Oct. 5: Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns – London, England (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), 2,30pm UK time

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets – London, England (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), 2:30pm UK time Oct. 19: Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – London, England (Wembley Stadium), 2.30pm UK time