NFL fans are gearing up to snag a ticket for one of the hottest sporting events in the UK this year, as tickets for the league’s annual London game between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2025

Just months on from a Super Bowl clash for the ages saw the Philadelphia Eagles destroy Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL is ready to return, with several games taking place across Europe, including Dublin, Madrid and Berlin.

Once of the most lucrative sports on the planet, the likes of Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and Dack Prescott are some of the highest paid athletes on the planet.

But which NFL star has the highest yearly salary in 2025? Here are the 15 NFL players with the highest yearly salary, according to ESPN:

1 . Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys The 31-year-old quarterback is the highest earner in the NFL at present, with a yearly salary of $60 million.

2 . Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills The Bills quarterback earns a whopping $55million as the team's top man.

3 . Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars Tied in second place for the highest paid NFL player is Jaguars' quarterback Lawrence. Injury has restricted him to just one appearance in the last month. He earns $55million a year.