Who is the NFL's highest paid player? Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Who is the highest paid NFL player in 2025? Here are top 15 highest paid NFL players - Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts salary

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 29th May 2025, 11:11 BST

Here are the 15 highest paid NFL players as the tickets for the London 2025 games go on sale - including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

NFL fans are gearing up to snag a ticket for one of the hottest sporting events in the UK this year, as tickets for the league’s annual London game between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2025

Just months on from a Super Bowl clash for the ages saw the Philadelphia Eagles destroy Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL is ready to return, with several games taking place across Europe, including Dublin, Madrid and Berlin.

Once of the most lucrative sports on the planet, the likes of Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and Dack Prescott are some of the highest paid athletes on the planet.

But which NFL star has the highest yearly salary in 2025? Here are the 15 NFL players with the highest yearly salary, according to ESPN:

The 31-year-old quarterback is the highest earner in the NFL at present, with a yearly salary of $60 million.

1. Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys

The 31-year-old quarterback is the highest earner in the NFL at present, with a yearly salary of $60 million. | Getty Images

The Bills quarterback earns a whopping $55million as the team's top man.

2. Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

The Bills quarterback earns a whopping $55million as the team's top man. | Getty Images

Tied in second place for the highest paid NFL player is Jaguars' quarterback Lawrence. Injury has restricted him to just one appearance in the last month. He earns $55million a year.

3. Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars

Tied in second place for the highest paid NFL player is Jaguars' quarterback Lawrence. Injury has restricted him to just one appearance in the last month. He earns $55million a year. | Getty Images

Another highly-paid quarterback, the 28-year-old has thrown a total of 4,229 yards for his team this season. He earns a yearly salary of $55million.

4. Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals

Another highly-paid quarterback, the 28-year-old has thrown a total of 4,229 yards for his team this season. He earns a yearly salary of $55million. | Getty Images

