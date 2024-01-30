The Kansas City Chiefs won last year's Super Bowl.

First held in 1966 - when it replaced the NFL Championship Game thanks to a merger between the NFL and the competing AFL - the Super Bowl is the final game of the American Football season.

Regularly attracting over 100 million viewers on television, it's the most-watched programme in the United States and is broadcast in over 130 countries in over 40 languages.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's big showdown.

When is Super Bowl LVIII?

Super Bowl 58 kicks off on the evening of Sunday, February 11. It was previously held each year during the first week in February, however a recent change to the regular season schedule meant that an extra game was added, which pushed the Super Bowl back by a week.

What time will the Super Bowl kick off in the UK?

While the big game will kick off at 3.30pm local time, which is 11.30pm in the UK.

Where is the Super Bowl being held?

In 2024 the game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, right next to Las Vegas in Nevada - the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. It's the first time that the state has hosted a Super Bowl.

Who is playing in the Super Bowl?

The two teams taking part in the Super Bowl have been decided by the playoffs, which have now finished. The NFL is split into two groups, the National Football Conference (NFC), and the American Football Conference (AFC). During the playoffs, each group plays among themselves until all other teams are eliminated, so that each conference produces a champion. The Super Bowl will be played between the NFC Champion, this year the San Francisco 49ers, and the AFC Champion, The Kansas City Chiefs.

What trophy do the winners receive?

Winning teams are awarded the Vince Lombardi Trophy which named after the coach who won the first two Super Bowls with the Green Bay Packers.

What is the prize money?

While the prize money is yet to be confirmed it's likely to be similar to last year, when the winning players received a bonus of $157,000.

Who is favourite to win?

The San Francisco 49ers are slight favourites to win with odds of 5/6, while the Kansas City Chiefs are evens.

Who is playing the half time show?

In the past, the Super Bowl halftime show has had a dazzling array of stars to help bring the glamour to the occasion, and this year is no different.

Previously we’ve had Prince, The Weekend, Tom Petty, Snoop Dogg, Beyonce, Maroon 5, Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Madonna, and Bruce Springsteen to name but a few.

This year Usher will take to the stage and expect a few surprise guests who pitch in to help out on the odd song or two.

Who will be the referees for the 2024 Super Bowl?

The officiating team for Super Bowl LVIII are as follows:

Referee: Bill Vinovich

Umpire: Terry Killens

Down judge: Mark Perlman

Line judge: Jeff Bergman

Field judge: Tom Hill

Side judge: Allen Baynes

Back judge: Brad Freeman

Replay official: Mike Chase

Replay assistant: Jack Persampire

How can I watch the Super Bowl in the UK?