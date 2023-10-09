A number of names are in the frame to become the 19th permanent manager of Rangers FC.

It's been just over a week since Rangers sacked manager Michael Beale following a crushing 3-1 home defeat to Aberdeen - but already plans for his successor are underway.

Club favourite Steven Davis is currently in charge as interim manager with the Ibrox side facing Aris Limassol in the Europa League on Thursday, followed by a visit to St Mirren on Sunday.

It's been reported that a shortlist of candidates has been drawn up to become the club's fourth different manager in two years - after the departure of Steven Gerrard and the successive dismissals of Van Bronckhorst and Beale.

Here's who the bookies reckon are the most likely appointees.

1 . John Eustace Current Birmingham City manager John Eustace is now 13/8 favourite to take the helm at Rangers. He's no stranger to Scottish football, having spent time on loan at Dundee United while a player.

2 . Philippe Clement Belgian coach Philippe Clement is currently a free agent after being sacked as manager of Ligue 1 club Monaco earlier this year. He's second favourite, priced 5/2 to join Rangers.

3 . Kevin Muscat Australia's Kevin Muscat won 46 caps for his country during his playing career and currently manages Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos. The bookies have him at 11/4 third favourite to add Rangers to his managerial CV.