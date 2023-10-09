All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group
Could one of these men be about to become the new manager of Rangers?Could one of these men be about to become the new manager of Rangers?
Could one of these men be about to become the new manager of Rangers?

New Rangers Manager Latest Odds: The 10 favourites to take over at Ibrox - from Wayne Rooney to Frank Lampard

A number of names are in the frame to become the 19th permanent manager of Rangers FC.

By David Hepburn
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:06 BST

It's been just over a week since Rangers sacked manager Michael Beale following a crushing 3-1 home defeat to Aberdeen - but already plans for his successor are underway.

Club favourite Steven Davis is currently in charge as interim manager with the Ibrox side facing Aris Limassol in the Europa League on Thursday, followed by a visit to St Mirren on Sunday.

It's been reported that a shortlist of candidates has been drawn up to become the club's fourth different manager in two years - after the departure of Steven Gerrard and the successive dismissals of Van Bronckhorst and Beale.

Here's who the bookies reckon are the most likely appointees.

Current Birmingham City manager John Eustace is now 13/8 favourite to take the helm at Rangers. He's no stranger to Scottish football, having spent time on loan at Dundee United while a player.

1. John Eustace

Current Birmingham City manager John Eustace is now 13/8 favourite to take the helm at Rangers. He's no stranger to Scottish football, having spent time on loan at Dundee United while a player.

Photo Sales
Belgian coach Philippe Clement is currently a free agent after being sacked as manager of Ligue 1 club Monaco earlier this year. He's second favourite, priced 5/2 to join Rangers.

2. Philippe Clement

Belgian coach Philippe Clement is currently a free agent after being sacked as manager of Ligue 1 club Monaco earlier this year. He's second favourite, priced 5/2 to join Rangers.

Photo Sales
Australia's Kevin Muscat won 46 caps for his country during his playing career and currently manages Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos. The bookies have him at 11/4 third favourite to add Rangers to his managerial CV.

3. Kevin Muscat

Australia's Kevin Muscat won 46 caps for his country during his playing career and currently manages Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos. The bookies have him at 11/4 third favourite to add Rangers to his managerial CV.

Photo Sales
Former England international Frank Lampard's managerial career most recently saw him become caretaker manager of Premier League club Chelsea. He's 11/2 fourth favourite to make the move to Glasgow.

4. Frank Lampard

Former England international Frank Lampard's managerial career most recently saw him become caretaker manager of Premier League club Chelsea. He's 11/2 fourth favourite to make the move to Glasgow.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:IbroxFrank LampardFootballWayne Rooney