Desperately in need of a fresh start, Rangers currently sit seven points behind their near neighbours Celtic and have placed former hero Steven Davis in charge as they look to claw back some much needed pride after a shambolic start to the campaign.

One thing that is clear is that any new Rangers boss will need to go on a winning run to stand any chance of stopping Celtic winning their third consecutive title this coming May - so which of those in the running to be the new Gers boss has the best win ratio in their career?