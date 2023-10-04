All Sections
Which potential new Rangers boss has the best win ratio? Picture by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty ImagesWhich potential new Rangers boss has the best win ratio? Picture by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images
Which potential new Rangers boss has the best win ratio? Picture by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Next Rangers Manager: Which potential new Rangers boss has the best win ratio? - Including Frank Lampard

Which potential Rangers manager would enter the Ibrox hotseat with the best win ratio? From Frank Lampard to Pascal Jansen.

By Graham Falk
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST

Saturday’s dismal 3-1 defeat at home to Aberdeen proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Rangers head coach Michael Beale - and attention has now turned to who will be next in the hotseat.

Desperately in need of a fresh start, Rangers currently sit seven points behind their near neighbours Celtic and have placed former hero Steven Davis in charge as they look to claw back some much needed pride after a shambolic start to the campaign.

One thing that is clear is that any new Rangers boss will need to go on a winning run to stand any chance of stopping Celtic winning their third consecutive title this coming May - so which of those in the running to be the new Gers boss has the best win ratio in their career?

We look at the 10 names in the frame for the Rangers job - and their career win ratio.

The former England boss has taken charge of Derby County, Everton and Chelsea - twice. He has a win ratio of 41.3% from 196 matches managed.

1. Frank Lampard - 41.3% win ratio

The AZ Alkmaar managed has only taken charge of her current club and Jong PSV, however, his win rate of 54.79% from 219 games is impressive.

2. Pascal Jansen - 54.79% win ratio

The Kilmarnock manager has managed almost 700 games and taken charge of Aberdeen, St Johnstone and Bristol City alongside his current club.

3. Derek McInnes - 46.28% win ratio

The interim boss has no managerial record, despite being fourth favourite for the Rangers job.

4. Steven Davis - n/a

