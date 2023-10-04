A number of names are in the frame to become the 19th permanent manager of Rangers FC.

It's only a few days since Rangers sacked manager Michael Beale following a crushing 3-1 home defeat to Aberdeen - but already plans for his successor are underway.

Club favourite Steven Davis is currently in charge as interim manager with the Ibrox side facing Aris Limassol in the Europa League on Thursday, followed by a visit to St Mirren on Sunday.

It's been reported that a shortlist of candidates has been drawn up to become the club's fourth different manager in two years - after the departure of Steven Gerrard and the successive dismissals of Van Bronckhorst and Beale.

Here's who the bookies reckon are the most likely appointees.

1 . Pascal Jansen Favourite to take the helm at Rangers is Pascal Jansen. The current manager of Dutch side AZ Alkmaar is priced at 2/1. Photo Sales

2 . Frank Lampard Former England international Frank Lampard's managerial career most recently saw him become caretaker manager of Premier League club Chelsea. He's 5/2 second favourite to make the move to Glasgow. Photo Sales

3 . Kevin Muscat Australia's Kevin Muscat won 46 caps for his country during his playing career and currently manages Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos. The bookies have him at 11/4 third favourite to add Rangers to his managerial CV. Photo Sales