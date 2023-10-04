All Sections
Next Rangers Manager Odds: The 11 favourites to take over at Ibrox - from Neil Warnock to Frank Lampard

A number of names are in the frame to become the 19th permanent manager of Rangers FC.

By David Hepburn
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 15:17 BST

It's only a few days since Rangers sacked manager Michael Beale following a crushing 3-1 home defeat to Aberdeen - but already plans for his successor are underway.

Club favourite Steven Davis is currently in charge as interim manager with the Ibrox side facing Aris Limassol in the Europa League on Thursday, followed by a visit to St Mirren on Sunday.

It's been reported that a shortlist of candidates has been drawn up to become the club's fourth different manager in two years - after the departure of Steven Gerrard and the successive dismissals of Van Bronckhorst and Beale.

Here's who the bookies reckon are the most likely appointees.

1. Pascal Jansen

Favourite to take the helm at Rangers is Pascal Jansen. The current manager of Dutch side AZ Alkmaar is priced at 2/1.

2. Frank Lampard

Former England international Frank Lampard's managerial career most recently saw him become caretaker manager of Premier League club Chelsea. He's 5/2 second favourite to make the move to Glasgow.

3. Kevin Muscat

Australia's Kevin Muscat won 46 caps for his country during his playing career and currently manages Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos. The bookies have him at 11/4 third favourite to add Rangers to his managerial CV.

4. Steven Davis

Northern Irish professional Steven Davis became interim manager of Rangers after Michael Beale was sacked. He's 11/2 to make the role permanent.

