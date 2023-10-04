Next Rangers Manager Odds: The 11 favourites to take over at Ibrox - from Neil Warnock to Frank Lampard
A number of names are in the frame to become the 19th permanent manager of Rangers FC.
It's only a few days since Rangers sacked manager Michael Beale following a crushing 3-1 home defeat to Aberdeen - but already plans for his successor are underway.
Club favourite Steven Davis is currently in charge as interim manager with the Ibrox side facing Aris Limassol in the Europa League on Thursday, followed by a visit to St Mirren on Sunday.
It's been reported that a shortlist of candidates has been drawn up to become the club's fourth different manager in two years - after the departure of Steven Gerrard and the successive dismissals of Van Bronckhorst and Beale.
Here's who the bookies reckon are the most likely appointees.