Oban man is aiming to complete ‘Magnificent Seven’ of Scots to win Ryder Cup on US soil

Bob MacIntyre is a man on a “mission” in the 45th Ryder Cup in New York and won’t be getting distracted by US President Donald Trump’s visit to Bethpage Black on Friday, describing him as “just another spectator”.

The Oban man, who made a winning debut in the biennial event in Rome two years ago, is now bidding to become the seventh Scot to win on US soil after Sandy Lyle, Sam Torrance, Gordon Brand jnr, Ken Brown, Colin Montgomerie and Paul Lawrie.

MacIntyre is among the full set of top-ten ranked players in the world heading into this contest on Long Island and, though clearly biting his tongue at times in pre-event media conference on Thursday morning, he is relishing being on a team that is bidding to create its own piece of history.

Bob MacIntyre of Team Europe speaks in a press conference prior to the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage State Park Golf Course in Farmingdale, New York | Carl Recine/Getty Images

“We've talked about a lot of things this week, and I just think what an opportunity we've got as a team to do something special, to do something that will go down in history,” said the 29-year-old. “But there's three long days of golf. If we just control what we can control, we'll be just fine.

“Look, there's so much trust going into every part of the week, every part of the team from the players to the vice captains, to caddies, to partners, to backroom staff, everything. There's no stone unturned. It's now about going out there and performing. I feel like if we do that well, we're going to be happy at the end of the week.”

MacIntyre finished unbeaten in three games at Marco Simone Golf Club and, having become a two-time PGA Tour winner in the interim and also coming close to landing the US Open this year, there’s a distinct spring in his step this week.

MacIntyre ‘knows what to expect now’

“When I went in in Rome, I didn't know what to expect,” he admitted before heading out for the third day running in a practice round group along with Viktor Hovland, with Tommy Fleetwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick joining them on this occasion. “But I've come in here knowing what to expect. I mean, the minute you walk in that team room it's as though you've known each other since you were young kids.”

Referring to his beloved Oban Celtic in particular, he added: “I've played team sports all my life and it's the same feeling that you get on a bus trip home from a shinty match as you get when you walk in that team room. There's a real family feel. A real togetherness. Yeah, we're on one mission and let the fun begin.”

Trump, a huge golf fan, is due to be in attendance for the start of the second session on Friday, with security measures having been stepped up, especially in the wake of the recent fatal shooting of American political activist Charlie Kirk.

“I just play golf,” said MacIntyre in reply to a question about Trump being proud of his Scottish roots, with his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod having been brought up on Lewis. “I'm not bright enough, for one, to be worrying about politics. I'm worrying more about what goes on this week on the golf course. Yeah, as a European, we've got a job to do - try and compete as hard as we can and hopefully win the Ryder Cup.”