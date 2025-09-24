Keegan Bradley drops huge Ryder Cup clanger in opening ceremony in New York

Luke Donald takes money dig at Americans in his speech at Bethpage State Park

Keegan Bradley, the American captain, dropped a clanger during the opening ceremony for the 45th Ryder Cup as his European counterpart Luke Donald took a dig at the home players being paid to play in New York.

Due to bad weather being forecast for Thursday, the ceremony at Bethpage State Park was moved forward 24 hours, though the pairings will still be announced on the eve of the event.

In his speech, Bradley talked about how being at the 1999 match at Brookline had sparked his love for the transatlantic tussle only to mention Justin Rose rather than Justin Leonard as he recalled a putt that led to the Americans running on to the 17th green in Boston.

Team USA captain Keegan Bradley acknowledges the fans during the opening ceremony for the 45th Ryder Cup | Tom Russo | The Scotsman

“The Ryder Cup became personal for me in 1999 at Brookline,” said Bradley, who hails from New England but went to college in New York. “I was 13 years old, perched on my dad's shoulders watching Justin Rose's miracle putt drop on 17. When the crowd erupted on 18, my dad let me join in on the celebration. That was the moment golf stopped being a game and started being a calling. That day changed my life.”

Donald, meanwhile, couldn’t resist the temptation to mention the money aspect in his speech, with the American players all getting $500,000, $300,000 of which has to be donated to charity with the remaining $200,000 as a stipend.

“We come to you this week not just as individual players from nine different nations but as one team, a team defined by history, by unity and by belief that we are playing for something far greater than ourselves,” said the Englishman.

“The Ryder Cup means so much to each and every one of us. It is unlike anything else in our sport. It is not about prize-money or world ranking points. It's about pride. It's about representing your flag, your shirts, and the legacy you leave behind.

“We play for our families, our team-mates, our countries, our continent, and for the generations before us who made this event what it is today.”

Team Europe captain Luke Donald speaks to the crowd during the opening ceremony for the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage State Park | Tom Russo | The Scotsman

Donald’s dozen are bidding to become the first European team to win on US soil since the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ in 2012.

“We know it won't be easy; winning away never is,” he added. “Only four European teams have done it before. But that's the beauty of sport. The toughest roads lead to the greatest rewards.