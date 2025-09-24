Bob MacIntyre's possible Ryder Cup partner emerges as Americans note 'swagger'

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In baseball parlance, it’s probably fair to say that Bob MacIntyre has arrived at the 45th Ryder Cup in the Major League after still being a Little League player on his debut two years ago.

It’s MacIntyre himself who sometimes talks about the “wee boy from Oban” and it is perfectly understandable that he feels very proud indeed of his roots on the west coast of Scotland.

It was a classic example of the journey he has embarked on since Rome two years ago, though, as the 29-year-old continued his preparations on Wednesday for Europe’s trophy defence at Bethpage Black on Long Island.

Team Europe’s Bob MacIntyre takes a selfie with a fan wearing a Scotland football strip during a practice round for the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage State Park | Tom Russo | The Scotsman

Up ahead of him competing in a celebrity match were the likes of John McEnroe, Eli Manning, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Brooklyn Beckham while, more importantly, MacIntyre had star company himself as Luke Donald’s players played the back nine on the Black Course.

He had Rory McIlroy, golf’s newest career grand slam winner for company, and Matthew Fitzpatrick, another major champion as well, with Viktor Hovland, a former FedEx Cup winner, making up the group.

It was the second day running that MacIntyre and Hovland had been in the same fourball, having had Rasmus Hojgaard and Sepp Straka for company for a full 18-hole outing on Tuesday.

That could well point to a Scottish-Norwegian combination later in the week and, make no mistake, MacIntyre is a genuine contender to be involved in the opening foursomes session on Friday morning after being restricted to fourball and singles action in Italy.

And hold on to your hats for this one. There is also a possibility of MacIntyre teaming up with McIlroy at some point as Europe bid to land a first win on US soil since the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ in 2012 and Donald attempts to join Tony Jacklin as a winning captain both home and away.

As had been the case on Tuesday, Masters champion McIlroy was the main target for excited young autograph hunters, but it was a measure of MacIntyre’s current standing in the game that “Bob, Bob, Bob” could be heard as they finished one hole before getting out their Sharpies for signing sessions en route to the next tee.

Team Europe’s Bob MacIntyre and Rory McIlroy pictured along with Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood at the opening ceremony for the 45th Ryder Cup | Tom Russo | The Scotsman

On the course, Team MacIntyre this week consists of caddie Mike Burrow, swing coach Simon Shanks, putting coach Mike Kanski and fitness coach Kenny McKenzie, with girlfriend Shannon Hartley accompanying him at Tuesday night’s welcome dinner at Hempstead House, a Tudor-style mansion around 20 miles from Bethpage State Park.

Off it, meanwhile, the MacIntyre fan club is being led by proud mum and dad Carol and Dougie and, despite arriving in New York on Sunday afternoon, they got to see their boy for the first time this week as he headed up the 15th hole, where McIlroy applauded the left-hander holing a putt.

A group of his friends from Oban have also made the journey over while a ‘Go Bob Mac’ Saltire being carried by Bo’ness man Willie Ruffle has already been prominent in a sea of Stars and Stripes.

Though looking very relaxed indeed, MacIntyre will be happy when all the fluff that comes with a Ryder Cup is done and dusted and even the Americans can see a change from Rome to New York. “There’s a difference in his swagger,” observed Tom Russo, a US-based photographer who is working here for The Scotsman. “I think he feels like he belongs!”