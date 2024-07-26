With the Paris Olympics now just hours away from officially beginning, sports fans across the globe are gearing up to watch some of the world’s best athletes compete for Olympic gold in the French capital.

Some of the world’s biggest NBA, golf and athletics stars will all line up in the hope of bringing home a medal for their respective countries. Team GB will be hoping to increase their gold medal haul of 22 that they claimed at Tokyo 2020, but will face stiff competition from a number of the world’s biggest names.

However, with such sporting talent on show, it is only natural that the Paris Olympics will also be home to some of the highest earning and richest athletes on the planet. But who is the richest?

Today, Forbes have released their list highest paid athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics, spotlighting the highest-earners across six of the most lucrative sports at the 2024 event.

1 . Jon Rahm - $218 million The two-time major winner will represent Spain in Paris this summer and is comfortably the highest paid Olympian heading to the French capital. It is reported his defection to the LIV Golf tour came with an estimated $175 million upfront payment.

2 . LeBron James - $128.2 million LeBron James will captain the USA Basketball team in Paris and is the highest paid hooper on the planet at present, he is also said to be a self made billionaire following his various endorsements.

3 . Giannis Antetokounmpo - $111 million Known as 'the Greek Freak', Giannis will head to the Olympics for the first time this year as he represents Greece. One of the highest paid NBA stars on the planet, he also has a lucrative deal with Nike for his 'Freak' range.