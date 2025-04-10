First played in 1934 the US Masters is the only one of golf’s four majors to always be played at the same venue - Augusta National Golf Course , in the American state of Georgia.

This year’s competition will be played from April 9-13 and is the first Major of 2025.

Last year saw Scottie Scheffler win his second Masters by four shots from second placed Ludvig Åberg, who was making his Major debut.

He’ll be back to defend his title, but there’s going to be fierce competition.

Here are the 11 favourites to take the trophy - according to the bookies’ odds.

1 . Scottie Scheffler - 5/1 Two-time Masters champion (he won in 2022 and again in 2024) Scottie Scheffler is the 5/1 favourite to defend the title and win a third Green Jacket. He's the current world number one and has held that lofty position for more than 100 weeks.

2 . Rory McIlroy - 6/1 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is a 6/1 second favourite for the Masters. He has four majors to his name to date - the 2011 US Open, the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championships, and the 2014 Open Championship. He just needs a Masters to complete the set.

3 . Jon Rahm - 14/1 Spaniard Jon Rahm is the 14/1 third favourite for the Green Jacket. The LIV recruit and former world number one previously won the Masters in 2023 and also won the US Open in 2021. He's now looking for his third Major.