Defending champion offers fascinating insight about Georgia venue - both on and off the course

It was a classic case of something in black and white on a transcript being used to come across in a totally different way and Scottie Scheffler probably wouldn’t have been too amused about how his comments about golf’s ongoing fractured state in a pre-Masters chat were relayed by some media outlets.

“If we want to figure out why the game of golf is not back together, go ask those guys,” was the quote made into a headline from his response to a question about the players competing on the breakaway LIV Golf League. “Go to wherever they are playing this week and figure out when the game is going to come back together.”

As always, the world No 1 wasn’t being confrontational because he’s simply not that type and, though some might claim that he’s a bit of the boring side, this correspondent would say otherwise on the strength of having either been in the same room listening to him or doing so on a video call a fair few times over the past few years.

Like lots of other players I’ve come across over the years, Scheffler has gradually come out of his shell since he burst on to the scene in spectacular fashion three years ago and, while he’s never likely to become an all-dancing, all-singing sportsman, the 28-year-old is very likeable indeed and open at the same time.

Scottie Scheffler poses with the trophy after winning the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club | Warren Little/Getty Images

As illustrated, for example, by the lengthy answer he gave to another question asked in the same press conference arranged by Augusta National Golf Club ahead of Scheffler’s second defence of The Masters title, having landed a first Green Jacket in 2022 then coming out on top again in the season’s opening major last year.

It was put to him that, due to Augusta National being such a special place, did he have a favourite spot on the property and, as a second part, were there any personal traditions he liked to carry out on every return trip there.

“I usually come in Sunday morning,” he said, tackling the second part first. “I typically hand out an award at the Drive, Chip & Putt Championship. That's always a fun thing for me to do and a fun thing that Augusta National does.

“Then it's tradition on Sunday at The Masters that past champions get to bring a guest to play. Last year it was one of my sisters and this year I think my mom is going to come play.

“And so I think that day is a good day for me to soak in being back at The Masters, enjoy the memories and have some fun with a family member or close friend and just enjoy the golf course, enjoy the day before the work week starts on Monday.

“As far as my favourite spot on property, I don't know if I really have (one). I think when you pull in the gates, I think that's the most special thing for me. When you pull in, it feels like we’re going into a different world and everything else just kind of melts away. I forget about a lot of stuff that's going on. I just kind of get really in tune to just try to play golf and get ready and prepare to play the golf course.”

He then remembered that he does have a favourite spot. “Outside of the locker room,” he added with a smile. “There's a little patio that's upstairs, and you can kind of loop around to the other side and you have a little view of the first tee and No 10 and the golf course and it's a pretty cool little spot to sit and watch. I kind of sit up there and just watch what's going on and nobody really knows that I'm up there.

“Just kind of sitting there watching the crowds, enjoying the sights and sounds of Augusta, and nobody really knows that you're there, so it's pretty nice. I kind of just gave myself away with that one.”

Scottie Scheffler of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning his second Green Jacket in three years | Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

While career grand slam-chasing Rory McIlroy attempts to come up with a winning formula for The Masters, Scheffler has two triumphs in just five appearances, having also finished in the top 20 in his three other starts so far.

“Why does my game fit so well at Augusta National? It's a good question,” he admitted. “I think the golf course is really difficult. You have to manage your way around the course and I've done a very good job of managing my way around the course the last few years and hitting the appropriate shots when I need to and being in control of my ball.

“I think the best way I could describe it is when I'm in control of my golf ball, I have a very good strategy for playing the golf course. But, at the end of the day, you've got to hit the shots. That's what it is at Augusta. I could talk about it all day long about where to play it and the certain type of shot to hit.

“But, if you don't pull a shot off, you're going to be punished out there. And the last few years, I've been pulling off the shots I'm trying to hit.”

How different is Augusta National in terms of requiring the creativity of shaping shots as opposed to a regular PGA Tour venue? “I would say that there's definitely an aspect to that,” he added. “The golf course changes a good amount from soft greens to firm greens. We've had some wind the last few years.

Career grand slam-chasing Rory McIlroy will be hoping to come out on top against Scottie Scheffler in the 89th edition of The Masters | Harry How/Getty Images

“One thing that's different about Augusta National compared to a lot of the other major championship venues is the lack of rough. At the US Open or PGA Championship, you're playing a lot of hack-out shots if you are in the rough. When you miss the green at Augusta National, typically you're in the fairway, and there's always opportunity to play a shot.

“It just so happens that a lot of the shots around the greens are pretty tough because you've got elevated greens, and there's a lot of different variables in play there.

“I feel like around Augusta National, what makes the golf course so special is always the opportunity to pull off a great shot. I think that style of golf is a bit more exciting than just your typical event where you hit in the rough, and you see guys playing the same shot each time where they are just kind of hacking it out of the rough.