Tiger Woods celebrates on the 18th green after landing a fifth Masters win at Augusta National in 2019. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

When is the 2024 Masters

The 88th edition takes place on 11-14 April. It will be golf’s first men’s major since American left-hander Brian Harman won the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool last July.

Where can you watch The Masters in the UK?

Sky Sports is once again providing exclusive coverage of the event in Georgia. Coverage starts at 2pm UK time on both Thursday, 11 April and Friday, 12 April on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW TV. The coverage on Saturday, 13 April and Sunday, 14 April will then start at 3pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW and from 8pm and 7pm on Main Event respectively on those days.

Are the BBC showing highlights?

There’s no TV coverage on terrestrial television but Radio Five Live is covering the event extensively, with an on-site team being led by golf correspondent Iain Carter.

Who is the defending Masters champion?

Jon Rahm is the title holder after joining Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia on the list of players to record a Spanish success at Augusta National. Rahm is now bidding to make a successful Green Jacket defence since Tiger Woods in 2002.

Is Tiger Woods playing in The Masters?

It would appear so. The five-time champion hasn’t played on the PGA Tour since withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational after just six holes in the second round in mid-February. But, according to Sports illustrated, he visited Augusta National on Saturday to play a practice round, which was reported to have been in the company of club chairman Fred Ridley and two-time PGA champion Justin Thomas.

Is Bob MacIntyre playing in The Masters?

No. The Scot needed to climb into the world’s top 50 by the final cut-off to secure an invitation but was sitting 79th in the OWGR at that point. The winner of the Valero Texas Open will secure the last spot but MacIntyre has decided to take a break after playing six weeks in a row and is now back home recharging his batteries.

Is there a Scot in the lineup for The Masters?

Only if Martin Laird repeats what he did in 2013 by winning the Valero Texas Open as Sandy Lyle, the 1988 champion, brought down the curtain on his Masters career 12 months ago after making a 42nd appearance in the season’s opening major.

Will there be any LIV Golf players teeing up in The Masters?