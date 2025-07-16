Here are the 15 richest golfers in the world in 2025. Cr: Getty Images.placeholder image
Here are the 15 richest golfers in the world in 2025. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Who is the richest golf players 2025? Here are the 15 wealthiest golfers in the world - Rory McIlroy net worth

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 16th Jul 2025, 14:13 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 21:02 BST

Here are the 15 golfers with the biggest net worth in the world ahead of The Open Championship 2025.

The Open Tournament 2025 is less than 24 hours away from beginning, with some of the world’s best golfers ready compete for the right to be crowned as this year’s champion.

Beginning on Thursday 17 July, the Open takes place at Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, with the 153rd of the tournament running through until Sunday July 20.

One of the most lucrative events in the sporting calendar, it is reported that the purse for The Open Championship currently stands at $17 million, with the winner receiving $3.1 million. With such huge riches, many golfers have morphed into some of the richest sportsmen on the planet - even before their multi-million pound endorsements and business ventures. But who is the richest golf player ever?

Here are the top 15 richest golf players of all time in 2025, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

* You don’t need to be a multi-millionaire to subscribe to The Scotsman’s exclusive newsletter series, Scottish Golf Courses You Must Play - full details and sign up here.

The 2023 US Open champion is first on the list with the Colorado born golfer having a reported $6 million net worth.

1. Wyndham Clark - $6 million

The 2023 US Open champion is first on the list with the Colorado born golfer having a reported $6 million net worth. | Ross Kinnaird Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Photo Sales
The Korean-American golfer has a reported net worth of $10 million and just sneaks into this list.

2. Anthony Kim - $10 million

The Korean-American golfer has a reported net worth of $10 million and just sneaks into this list. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The San Diego born golfer won The Open in 2024, and has a reported net worth of $14 million.

3. Xander Schauffele - $14 million

The San Diego born golfer won The Open in 2024, and has a reported net worth of $14 million. | Jared C. Tilton Photo: Jared C. Tilton

Photo Sales
The former world number one has a reported net worth of $20 million.

4. David Duval - $20 million

The former world number one has a reported net worth of $20 million. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Xander SchauffeleRory McIlroyLIV GolfSunday Times Rich List
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice