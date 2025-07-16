Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim will be hosting the Open Championship for the third time from July 17-20 - local hero Shane Lowry was the last player to win there in 2019.
A total of 156 players will do battle on the links in a bid to win the last major of the year, following the USPGA, US Open and US Masters.
Here are the 13 players the bookies reckon have the best chance of lifting the Claret Jug.
1. Scottie Scheffler - 11/2
It's been a fair while since American Scottie Scheffler wasn't the favourite for a major and so it goes again - with him leading the Open contenders with odds of 11/2. The current world number one (a position he has held for 112 consecutive weeks) has won three majors to date - the 2022 and 2024 Masters and this year's USPGA. Can he make it back-to-back majors? | Getty Images
2. Rory McIlroy - 7/1
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy finally ended his 10 year major drought by memorably winning the Masters earlier this year - completing his career grand slam. He's priced at 7/1 second favourite to win his second Open, having previously triumphed in 2014. | Getty Images
3. Jon Rahm - 12/1
Spaniard Jon Rahm is the 12/1 third favourite for the Open 2025. The LIV recruit and former world number one is looking for his third major, having previously won the Masters in 2023 and the US Open in 2021. | Getty Images
4. Bryson DeChambeau - 20/1
Another LIV Golf League member, American player Bryson DeChambeau, is the 20/1 fourth favourite to add a third Major to his CV, having won both the 2020 and 2024 US Open. | Getty Images