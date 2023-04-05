What TV channel is The Masters on? How to watch The Masters in the UK, when does The Masters start UK time

While it’s bad news for those who have relied on the BBC over the years for any form of coverage as there is nothing at all on this occasion, Sky Sports is providing another TV bonanza as the home of The Masters in the UK.

Over 70 hours of live coverage from Augusta National is on offer, with the TV action getting underway at 2pm on Thursday for the opening round and the same again for Friday’s second circuit.

It starts with Featured Group action and regular updates from the Sky Sports team on site at the Georgia venue before the global broadcast hits the screens at 8pm on the first two days of the event’s 87th edition. In addition, lots of extra action is available throughout all four days via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Amen Corner stream will also be available, with that option also live – for free – on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and Sky Sports App for the first three days and for two hours on Sunday.

A detail view of a pin flag during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The same additional feeds and coverage will be available from 3pm over the weekend via the red button, with Sky Sports Golf showing build-up clips and live updates from the course until full coverage gets underway on Saturday from 8pm and Sunday from 7pm.

On top of all that, daily one-hour highlights will be available on Sky Sports Golf each morning, while the final round will be repeated in full the day after the winner slips into the Green Jacket.

BBC had shown highlights since losing the live coverage rights to Sky Sports, but that has been axed this year in a cost-cutting move. However, a team led by Iain Carter and Mark Chapman will be providing extensive live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra.

Sky Sports Masters television coverage schedule

Wednesday

1400-1900 – Live from The Masters!1900-2230 – Par-3 contest LIVE!

Thursday

1400-1930 – Featured Groups LIVE!1930-0030 – The Masters: Day one LIVE!

Red button (exact timings TBC) – 1330 On the Range, 1345 Holes 4,5,6, 1545 Amen Corner, 1645 Holes 15,16

Friday

1400-1930 – Featured Groups LIVE!1930-0030 – The Masters: Day two LIVE!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red button (exact timings TBC) – 1330 On the Range, 1345 Holes 4,5,6, 1545 Amen Corner, 1645 Holes 15,16

Saturday

0800-1100 – Masters Breakfast LIVE!1500-1930 – Live Masters build-up!1930-0030 – The Masters: Day three LIVE!

Red button (exact timings TBC) – 1515 Featured Groups, 1530 Holes 4,5,6, 1600 On the Range, 1645 Amen Corner, 1730 Holes 15,16

Sunday

0800-1100 – Masters Breakfast LIVE!1500-1830 – Live Masters build-up!1830-0030 – The Masters: Day four LIVE!