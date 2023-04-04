The Northern Irishman is out in the penultimate group in the opening round, setting out at 6.48pm UK time with Korean Tom Kim and American Sam Burns. Defending champion and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler is in the group in front in an all-American group with Max Homa and amateur Sam Bennett. The last group of the day, meanwhile, features 2015 winner Jordan Spieth alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Tony Finau.

At the other end of the draw, Sandy Lyle is in the third group of the day, teeing off at 1.24pm UK time with two of the LIV Golf players in the field – Jason Kokrak and Talor Gooch. Twenty years after becoming the first left-hander to win at the Georgia venue, Canadian Mike Weir will head out in the first group of the day at 1pm UK time with Kevin Na. Three-time champion Phil Mickelson, meanwhile, is out at 5.24pm with 2021 Genesis Scottish Open champion Min Woo Lee and American Tom Hoge.