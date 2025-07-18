It's the second day of play at the Open Golf Championship. | AFP via Getty Images

After today’s play is finished we’ll be losing around half the field to the halfway cut.

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim is hosting the Open Championship for the third time from July 17-20 - with local hero Shane Lowry the last player to win there in 2019.

A total of 156 players will do battle on the links in a bid to win the last major of the year, following the USPGA , US Open and US Masters .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the 153rd time the oldest golf tournament in the world has been held, with the first teeing off at Prestwick Golf Club in 1860.

Here’s everything you need to know on the first day of play.

What is the prize money at the Open?

There is a total of $17m (£12.7m) up for grabs at Royal Portrush.

This year’s champion will receive $3,100,000 (£2,311,700) - not bad for four days work - while making the cut will mean a guaranteed payday of at least $37,650 (£28,100). Just qualifying gets you $8,750 (£6,500) - even if you come dead last.

Here’s what the top 20 players will receive:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winner - $3,100,000 (£2,311,700)

Runner-up - $1,759,000 (£1,311,700)

Third place - $1,128,000 (£841,200)

Fourth - $876,000 (£653,200)

Fifth - $705,000 (£525,700)

Sixth - $611,000 (£455,600)

Seventh - $525,000 (£391,500)

Eighth - $442,500 (£330,000)

Ninth - $388,000 (£289,300)

10th - $350,600 (£261,400)

11th – $319,200 (£238,000)

12th - $282,800 (£210,900)

13th - $266,000 (£198,400)

14th - $249,000 (£185,700)

15th - $231,000 (£172,300)

16th - $212,700 (£158,600)

17th - $202,400 (£150,900)

18th - $193,000 (£143,900)

19th - $184,900 (£137,900)

20th - $176,200 (£131,400)

Can I watch the Open on television?

The Open is exclusive to Sky Sports, which will provide live coverage of every swing from 6.30am on the first two days ans 9am on the final two days.

You can add Sky Sports to your Sky TV package for £22 per month.

Otherwise you can pick up a day or monthly Sky Sports pass for NOW TV or £14.99 or £34.99 respectively.

What is the second round order of play on at the Open Golf Championship?

Here’s when everybody is playing on Friday, July 17.

6.35 am: S Cink, M Manassero, M Leishman

6.46 am: F Molinari, J Svensson, C Graham (a)

6.57 am: Z Johnson, D Hillier, D Brown

7.08 am: A Scott, R Fowler, E Fang (a)

7.19 am: L Canter, E Smylie, S Garcia

7.30 am: A Novak, M Pavon, M Wallace

7.41 am: D Thompson, D Burmester, R Hoshino

7.52 am: S W Kim, S Imahira, S Cave (a)

8.03 am: M Kim, B Cauley, J Parry

8.14 am: M McCarty, S Norris, A Hidalgo

8.25 am: K Bradley, S Im, D Berger

8.36 am: R Hojgaard, C Bezuidenhout, R Langasque

8.47 am: A Rai, S Theegala, H Hall

9.03 am: J Leonard, T Lawrence, A Rozner

9.14 am: JT Poston, C Kirk, C Ortiz

9.25 am: B Harman, M McNealy, J Niemann

9.36 am: R Henley, T Hatton, M W Lee

9.47 am: R MacIntyre, B DeChambeau, J Rose

9.58 am: J Spieth, L Aberg, V Hovland

10.09 am: R McIlroy, J Thomas, T Fleetwood

10.20 am: H English, N Taylor, T Finau

10.31 am: L Glover, J Vegas, T Kim

10.42 am: B Campbell, J Catlin, F Jones (a)

10.53 am: N Kimsey, J Kokrak, C Adam (a)

11.04 am: D Young, C Luck, C Knipe

11.15 am: Y Song, G Bloor, OJ Farrell

11.26 am: P Harrington, N Hojgaard, T McKibbin

11.47 am: L Oosthuizen, G Migliozzi, K J Choi

11.58 am: C Smith, M Penge, J Hastings (a)

12.09 pm: J Day, T Pendrith, J S Olesen

12.20 pm: P Mickelson, D Van Tonder, R Peake

12.31 pm: M Greyserman, B An, N Norgaard

12.42 pm: J Smith, H Li, D Johnson

12.53 pm: D Clarke, D Riley, L Herbert

1.04 pm: K Yu, J Guerrier, M Akutsu

1.15 pm: T Detry, C Gotterup, L Westwood

1.26 pm: P Cantlay, C Young, M Hughes

1.37 pm: T Olesen, M Jordan, F Jakubcik (a)

1.48 pm: H Stenson, S Jaeger, S Soderberg

2.04 pm: K Reitan, M Couvra, A Saddier

2.15 pm: T Kanaya, J Walters, B Newman (a)

2.26 pm: H Matsuyama, R Fox, M Fitzpatrick

2.37 pm: S Straka, B Griffin, A Bhatia

2.48 pm: S Burns, A Potgeiter, B Koepka

2.59 pm: X Schauffele, J.J Spaun, J Rahm

3.10 pm: S Lowry, C Morikawa, S Scheffler

3.21 pm: C Conners, W Clark, T Hoge

3.32 pm: D McCarthy, N Echavarria, P Reed

3.43 pm: M Schmid, R Johnston, R Teder (a)

3.54 pm: D Naidoo, D Fichardt, J Axelsen

4.05 pm: J Suh, O Lindell, J Sandborg

4.16 pm: S Kaewkanjana, R Kawamoto, S Zheng

When is Rory McIlroy playing on day two of the Open Championship?

Rory McIlroy continues his Open campaign at 10.09am with Justin Thomas and Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Robert McIntyre playing on day two of the Open Championship?

Bob MacIntyre resumes his championship at 9.47am, partnered with Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose.

How does the half way cut at the Open work?

After the first two rounds the top 70 players (and ties) will progress to play the final two rounds.

What happens if there’s a tie after four rounds at the Open?

If there’s a tie at the top of the leaderboard after the final round then the tied players play a three-hole aggregate playoff - so whoever scores lowest over three holes wins. If there’s still no clear winner it goes to sudden-death extra holes.

What trophy does the winner of the Open Golf Championship get?

The winner of the Open is presented with ‘The Golf Champion Trophy’, better known as the Claret Jug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It dates back to 1872 when the former trophy, the Challenge Belt, was won outright by Young Tom Morris after he won the competition in three consecutive years.

The three host clubs of Prestwick, the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers all chipped in a tenner to buy the trophy, which was made by Mackay Cunningham & Company of Edinburgh. It is now on display at the clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

The current trophy was first presented to Walter Hagen at the 1928 Open.