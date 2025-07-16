The Open 2025: It's another family affair for rising star Connor Graham

Blairgowrie player has come a long way since last Claret Jug joust at Royal Portrush

Just under six years ago, a tiny 12-year-old competed along with his dad and big brother in the Scottish Amateur Championship at Crail. Fast forward and he is now walking tall and teeing up this week in The 153rd Open.

In that time, Connor Graham has created history as the youngest-ever Walker Cup player and played on a winning Junior Ryder Cup team. Oh, and let’s not forget winning The R&A Junior Open and Scottish Men’s Open.

Connor Graham pictured on Wednesday during a practice round for the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush | Tom Russo

He’s one of the most exciting talents in the amateur game in the UK and is hoping he won’t be fazed by this week’s big occasion, even in a group that includes 2018 winner Francesco Molinari for the opening two rounds on the County Antrim coast.

“It definitely affects you because it’s not what you're used to, being out here with that many people,” said the Blairgowrie member - the first to represent the Perthshire club in the Claret Jug event since Bradley Neil at Royal Liverpool in 2014. “It's different from what you're normally playing week-in, week-out. I just have to manage that and try to not think about it too much.”

Dad Stuart and mum June are here, as are brothers Gregor, who is now a professional and playing on the HotelPlanner Tour, and Archie. “I would say I’ve come quite a long way since,” he said, smiling, about his previous family affair at Crail. “I was the only one to miss the cut out of the three of us. I was like 12 or 13, so I had an excuse.

“I don't think there's much of a rivalry anymore between me and my dad. But, between me and my brother (Gregor), we have a nice bit of healthy competition. We push each other on.”

Connor Graham, Daniel Young, Cameron Adam and Bob MacIntyre pictured before playing a practice round together at Royal Portrush on Tuesday | Bounce Sport

He said it was “nice to get a pretty decent group” - it also includes Swede Jesper Svensson - but insisted that he is “here to do a job” as part of a four-strong Scottish contingent that also includes fellow amateur Cameron Adam, as well as Bob MacIntyre and Daniel Young.

Caddying for Graham, who had an eye-catching first year on the US college circuit at Texas Tech, is Fintan Bonner, the St Andrews Links Golf Academy-based coach who has worked with him since he was nine. “It'll be big, you know, having someone who knows the game,” he said. “There won't be too many people, other than myself, that know my game better. It’ll be good having him on the bag.”