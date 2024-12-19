Historic Scottish golf club bidding to raise £70,000 to stave off closure threat

Ayrshire club launches GoFundMe campaign after finding itself in deep financial trouble

A bid to raise £70,000 has been launched by a historic Scottish golf club as it fights for its future on the back of some course closures in the sport’s cradle over the past few months.

Prestwick St Cuthbert, which was formed in 1899, has organised a GoFundMe campaign after it emerged that the Ayrshire club was in deep financial trouble.

The Scotsman understands that it had £600,000 in the bank two years ago but that has been spent while a Capital Gains Tax liability believed to be for £90,000 has been “kicked down the road” for seven years.

As part of what has been described by one member as “five years of financial mismanagement and a lack of constitutional competence”, the club became embroiled in a legal battle with some of its own members after trying to impose subscription fees on life members.

One such member had insurance cover so fronted a legal challenge and, on the back of the club losing the case, it is understood that most of the committee resigned.

Organised by the club’s general manager, Sarah Eckford, the GoFundMe campaign has raised just over £2,300 through a total of 22 donations in a short period of time, with the goal to hit £70,000.

In what is being described as a bid to keep the “spirit of golf alive at Prestwick St Cuthbert”, the club says in its appeal that it has been a “cherished part of our community for generations”.

It adds that it is “known for its friendly atmosphere, stunning course and welcoming membership” and that the club has “brought people together through a shared passion for golf and camaraderie”.

The club claims it has “one of the most vibrant junior sections in Scotland, with 100 young golfers learning, competing, and thriving on our course”.

But, on the back of both The Hirsel in Coldstream and Torrance Park in Motherwell closing over the past few months, it admits: “Like many community organisations, we are facing financial challenges.

“With rising costs of maintenance, operations, development and other financial pressures all threatening our ability to continue providing the golf facilities that have been supporting the local community for over 125 years.

“We are asking for your help to ensure that all our members and juniors continue to grow, develop and enjoy the sport for years to come.”

The £70,000 is being targeted to improve the course maintenance, upgrade club facilities and support junior and community initiatives.

“Every donation, no matter the size, will contribute directly to the preservation and growth of Prestwick St Cuthbert Golf Club,” states the GoFundMe campaign. “Whether you’re a lifelong golfer, a local supporter, or simply a lover of the game, your generosity will make a real difference and help us develop a great facility.