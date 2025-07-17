Xander Schauffele is the defending champion at this year's Open Golf Championship. | AFP via Getty Images

It’s time for arguably the biggest golf tournament of the year.

Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim is hosting the Open Championship for the third time from July 17-20 - with local hero Shane Lowry the last player to win there in 2019.

A total of 156 players will do battle on the links in a bid to win the last major of the year, following the USPGA , US Open and US Masters .

It’s the 153rd time the oldest golf tournament in the world has been held, with the first teeing off at Prestwick Golf Club in 1860.

Here’s everything you need to know on the first day of play.

What is the prize money at the Open?

There is a total of $17m (£12.7m) up for grabs at Royal Portrush.

This year’s champion will receive $3,100,000 (£2,311,700) - not bad for four days work - while making the cut will mean a guaranteed payday of at least $37,650 (£28,100). Just qualifying gets you $8,750 (£6,500) - even if you come dead last.

Here’s what the top 20 players will receive:

Winner - $3,100,000 (£2,311,700)

Runner-up - $1,759,000 (£1,311,700)

Third place - $1,128,000 (£841,200)

Fourth - $876,000 (£653,200)

Fifth - $705,000 (£525,700)

Sixth - $611,000 (£455,600)

Seventh - $525,000 (£391,500)

Eighth - $442,500 (£330,000)

Ninth - $388,000 (£289,300)

10th - $350,600 (£261,400)

11th – $319,200 (£238,000)

12th - $282,800 (£210,900)

13th - $266,000 (£198,400)

14th - $249,000 (£185,700)

15th - $231,000 (£172,300)

16th - $212,700 (£158,600)

17th - $202,400 (£150,900)

18th - $193,000 (£143,900)

19th - $184,900 (£137,900)

20th - $176,200 (£131,400)

Can I watch the Open on television?

The Open is exclusive to Sky Sports, which will provide live coverage of every swing from 6.30am on the first two days ans 9am on the final two days.

You can add Sky Sports to your Sky TV package for £22 per month.

Otherwise you can pick up a day or monthly Sky Sports pass for NOW TV or £14.99 or £34.99 respectively.

What is the order of play at the Open Golf Championship?

Here’s when everybody is playing on Thursday, July. The pairings stay the same for the first two days.

06.35 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Tom McKibbin (NIrl)

06.46 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) Guido Migliozzi (Ita), KJ Choi (Kor)

06.57 Cameron Smith (Aus), Marco Penge (Eng), Justin Hastings (Cym)

07.08 Jason Day (Aus), Taylor Pendrith (Can) Jacob Skov Olesen (Den)

07.19 Phil Mickelson (USA), Daniel Van Tonder (Rsa) Ryan Peake (Aus)

07.30 Max Greyserman (USA), Byeong Hun An (Kor), Niklas Norgaard (Den)

07.41 Jordan Smith (Eng), Haotong Li (Chn), Dustin Johnson (USA)

07.52 Darren Clarke (NIrl), Davis Riley (USA), Lucas Herbert (Aus)

08.03 Kevin Yu (Tpe), Julien Guerrier (Fra), Mikiya Akutsu (Jpn)

08.14 Thomas Detry (Bel), Chris Gotterup (USA), Lee Westwood (Eng)

08.25 Patrick Cantlay (USA), Cameron Young (USA), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

08.36 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Matthew Jordan (Eng), Filip Jakubik (Cze)

08.47 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Sebastian Soderberg (Swe)

09.03 Kristoffer Reitan (Nor), Martin Couvra (Fra), Adrien Saddier (Fra)

09.14 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Justin Walters (Rsa), Bryan Newman (Rsa)

09.25 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Ryan Fox (Nzl), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

09.36 Sepp Straka (Aut), Ben Griffin (USA), Akshay Bhatia (USA)

09.47 Sam Burns (USA), Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa), Brooks Koepka (USA)

09.58 Xander Schauffele (USA), JJ Spaun (USA), Jon Rahm (Esp)

10.09 Shane Lowry (Irl), Collin Morikawa (USA), Scottie Scheffler (USA)

10.20 Corey Conners (Can), Wyndham Clark (USA), Tom Hoge (USA)

10.31 Denny McCarthy (USA), Nico Echavarria (Col), Patrick Reed (USA)

10.42 Matti Schmid (Ger), Ryggs Johnston (USA), Richard Teder (Est)

10.53 Dylan Naidoo (Rsa), Darren Fichardt (Rsa), John Axelsen (Den)

11.04 John Suh (USA), Oliver Lindell (Fin), Jesper Sandborg (Swe)

11.15 Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha), Riki Kawamoto (Jpn), Sampson Zheng (Chn)

11.26 Stewart Cink (USA), Matteo Manassero (Ita), Marc Leishman (Aus)

11.47 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Jesper Svensson (Swe), Connor Graham (Sco)

11.58 Zach Johnson (USA), Dan Brown (Eng), Daniel Hillier (Nzl)

12.09 Adam Scott (Aus), Rickie Fowler (USA), Ethan Fang (USA)

12.20 Laurie Canter (Eng), Elvis Smylie (Aus), Sergio Garcia (Esp)

12.31 Andrew Novak (USA), Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Matt Wallace (Eng)

12.42 Davis Thompson (USA), Dean Burmester (Rsa), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn)

12.53 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Sebastian Cave (Eng)

13.04 Michael Kim (Kor), Bud Cauley (USA), John Parry (Eng)

13.15 Matt McCarty (USA), Shaun Norris (Rsa), Angel Hidalgo (Esp)

13,26 Keegan Bradley (USA), Sungjae Im (Kor), Daniel Berger (USA)

13.37 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Romain Langasque (Fra)

13.48 Aaron Rai (Eng), Sahith Theegala (USA), Harry Hall (Eng)

14.04 Justin Leonard (USA), Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Antoine Rozner (Fra)

14.15 JT Poston (USA), Chris Kirk (USA), Carlos Ortiz (Mex)

14.26 Brian Harman (USA), Maverick McNealy (USA), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

14.37 Russell Henley (USA), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Min Woo Lee (Aus)

14.48 Bob MacIntyre (Sco), Bryson DeChambeau (USA), Justin Rose (Eng)

14.59 Jordan Spieth (USA), Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

15.10 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Justin Thomas (USA), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

15.21 Harris English (USA), Nick Taylor (Can), Tony Finau (USA)

15.32 Lucas Glover (USA), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Tom Kim (Kor)

15.43 Brian Campbell (USA), John Catlin (USA), Frazer Jones (Eng)

15.54 Nathan Kimsey (Eng), Jason Kokrak (USA), Cameron Adam (Sco)

16.05 Daniel Young (Sco), Curtis Luck (Aus), Curtis Knipes (Eng)

16.16 Young han Song (Kor), George Bloor (Eng), OJ Farrell (Eng)

When is Rory McIlroy playing on day one of the Open Championship?

Rory McIlroy starts his Open campaign at 3.10pm with Justin Thomas and Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood.

When is Robert McIntyre playing on day one of the Open Championship?

Bob MacIntyre gets his championship underway at 2.48pm, partnered with Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose.

How does the half way cut at the Open work?

After the first two rounds the top 70 players (and ties) will progress to play the final two rounds.

What happens if there’s a tie after four rounds at the Open?

If there’s a tie at the top of the leaderboard after the final round then the tied players play a three-hole aggregate playoff - so whoever scores lowest over three holes wins. If there’s still no clear winner it goes to sudden-death extra holes.

What trophy does the winner of the Open Golf Championship get?

The winner of the Open is presented with ‘The Golf Champion Trophy’, better known as the Claret Jug.

It dates back to 1872 when the former trophy, the Challenge Belt, was won outright by Young Tom Morris after he won the competition in three consecutive years.

The three host clubs of Prestwick, the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers all chipped in a tenner to buy the trophy, which was made by Mackay Cunningham & Company of Edinburgh. It is now on display at the clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

The current trophy was first presented to Walter Hagen at the 1928 Open.