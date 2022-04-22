Unfortunately, if you want to join the crowds at the home of golf then you’re too late – every single ticket and hospitality package has already sold out.

But just a week earlier, many of the biggest names in golf will also be taking part in the Scottish Open, with tickets now on sale for fans to snap up.

This year sees a new title sponsor – Genesis – and will make history, being staged for the first time on both the European Tour and PGA Tour schedules.

It’s also the last competition where players can qualify for the Open Championship.

Last year’s event saw an exciting and dramatic finish, as Australian Min Woo Lee holed a 10-foot birdie putt to win a play-off against Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick and Belgian Thomas Detry.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s edition.

When is the Genesis Scottish Open taking place?

The competition will take place over four consecutive days from Thursday, July 7, to Sunday, July 8.

There will also be a pro-am competition on Wednesday, July 6, which spectators can also watch.

Where is the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open taking place?

For the fourth consecutive year, the tournament will be held at the Renaissance Club near North Berwick in East Lothian.

It’s a 7,293 yard, par 71 course that has previously hosted both the Scottish Senior Open and the Ladies Scottish Open.

Previously, the event’s long-time home was Loch Lomond before moving to Castle Stuart near Inverness for a spell.

It then visited Royal Aberdeen, Gullane and Dundonald Links as it moved round the country for a spell.

Who is playing in the tournament this year?

The full lineup of golfers has yet to be confirmed but current world number two Collin Morikawa, triple-major winner Jordan Spieth and leading Scot Robert MacIntyre have already said they will be playing. They will join defending champion Min Woo Lee.

Who are some of the former winners?

Welshman Ian Woosnam landed the title three times, twice at Gleneagles then again at Carnoustie, while Colin Montgomerie, Ernie Els, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler also have their name on the trophy.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for all days are now on sale on the European PGA website here.

Prices range from £25 for the pro-am to £35 for the final day.

There are also season tickets available for all five days priced at £110.

How much will the champion win?

The prize purse for this year’s event is $8,000,000 (£6,134,000), with the winner taking home a bumper cheque for $1,440,000 (£1,104,000).

Who are Genesis?

The Korean car company, which prides itself on luxury, already sponsors the Genesis Invitational, an event hosted by Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour in Los Angeles.

The deal with the Scottish Open has come about through a new strategic alliance between the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour.

Will the tournament be shown on television?

There has been no announcement as yet of whether the Scottish Open will be broadcast, but last year Sky Sports covered all four days of the competition.

