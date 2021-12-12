Rory McIlroy: I probably won't play in Scottish Open in 2022

Rory McIlroy in action during this year's abrdn Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

A strong line up is guaranteed at the East Lothian venue in July due to the DP World Tour event being co-sanctioned for the first time with the PGA Tour.

But, despite making two appearances already in the tournament on the Tom Doak-designed course, it almost certainly won’t include McIlroy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I probably won’t,” he replied to being asked by Scotland on Sunday if he’d be teeing up again in the Scottish Open in 2022.

“The last two times I’ve played The Renaissance I just haven’t played well and, though it’s a good week in terms of you stay on site and I’ve enjoyed it, I just haven’t got what I have been looking for in a way.

“It gives you competitive rounds before The Open, but I went into this one especially with more questions than answers after it (the Scottish Open).”

McIlroy, who finished 15 shots behind winner Collin Morikawa at Royal St George’s in a tie for 46th, believes he can get himself better prepared for the 150th Open at St Andrews by doing something different.

“I’ll probably not play the Scottish Open and maybe spend a bit of time at St Andrews beforehand,” he added.

Viktor Hovland, the new world No 7 after his win in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last weekend, has still to make a decision about a possible first Scottish Open appearance next summer.

“I’d like to play, but it’s a little too early to commit to anything,” said the Norwegian.

A message from the Editor: