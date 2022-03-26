R&A lights up clubhouse in countdown to 150th Open

Ahead of the move into British Summer Time and the 2022 major season, The R&A Celebration of Light was attended by residents of St Andrews who gathered at the world-renowned Old Course to watch celebrated moments from the Championship’s cherished history brought to life through the dramatic projection show.

The state-of-the-art production was narrated by actor and lifelong golf fan Gerard Butler. It charted the remarkable journey of golf since The Open began in 1860, celebrating renowned Champion Golfers and unforgettable performances from many of the sport’s greatest names.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said: “The R&A Celebration of Light was a spectacular way to continue our countdown to The 150th Open at St Andrews. You felt a real sense of excitement among the spectators who attended this evening as we enjoyed reliving the iconic moments which have made this great Championship so revered by millions of fans around the world.

The R&A Celebration of Light included a tribute in support of Ukraine and its people as colours of the nation’s flag were projected on to the R&A Clubhouse in St Andrews. Picture: James Bridle

“The 150th Open is a going to be a momentous occasion for golf and we look forward with great anticipation to seeing the world’s best men’s golfers create more history when they compete for the Claret Jug over the Old Course in just over three months’ time.”

A tribute in support of Ukraine and its people also took place as colours of the nation’s flag were projected onto the clubhouse building. A live performance from the City of St Andrews pipe band entertained the attending crowd prior to the show.

For those unable to make it in person to experience the show, the entire display is now available to watch via The Open’s social media channels (@TheOpen) and TheOpen.com.

The show was the latest activity in a schedule of special events taking place before the first tee is struck at the Championship.

The Celebration of Light was part of the countdown to The 150th Open in July. Picture: R&A

The R&A is also hosting the Celebration of Champions on Monday 11 July, a special exhibition of golf on the Old Course that will bring together a number of the world’s most renowned golfers during the week of The 150th Open.