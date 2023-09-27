All Sections
Severiano Ballesteros, Manuel Pinero, Jose Maria Canizares and Jose Rivero celebrate Europe's 1985 Ryder Cup win - one of 11 triumphs over the USA.Severiano Ballesteros, Manuel Pinero, Jose Maria Canizares and Jose Rivero celebrate Europe's 1985 Ryder Cup win - one of 11 triumphs over the USA.
Ryder Cup European Wins in Pictures: Here are all 11 times Team Europe has triumphed over the USA

We're reliving some of the most jubilant scenes for Europe in the history of the Ryder Cup.

By David Hepburn
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:18 BST

The 44th Ryder Cup will get underway later this week - taking place from September 29-October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy's Guidonia Montecelio.

Originally scheduled for 2022, it was pushed back a year after the previous competition was postponed to 2021 due to the global pandemic.

Europe will be hoping to win the cup back from the USA, who registered an impressive 19–9 victory in their home tournament at Whistling Straits.

Scotland will be represented by Robert MacIntyre, with the world number 10 playing in his first Ryder Cup.

He follows in the footsteps of Scotland's Ryder Cup greats - Colin Montgomerie and Bernard Gallacher - who have played their part in some of Europe's greatest moments.

First contested between Great Britain and Ireland and the USA, the Ryder Cup was expanded to include European players in 1979 due to American dominance. It worked, with Europe registering 11 wins since then, including six in seven years.

Here are all 11 memorable wins.

Europe's first Ryder Cup win (the USA were also defeated in 1929, 1933 and 1957 when they only played players from Great Britain and Ireland) came at the Belfry in 1985. Tony Jacklin captained and Europe's leading scorer was Spain's Manuel Piñero Sanchez with an amazing 4.5 points. The final score was 16.5-11.5.

Muirfield Village, in Ohio, was the venue for Europe's successful defence of the trophy away from home in 1987. Tony Jacklin once again captained, with Spain's Seve Ballesteros the top scorer with 4 points out of a possible 5. The final score was 15-13 to Europe.

Europe had to wait until 1995 for their next outright win and it was at another away match - at Oak Hill Country Club, in New York state, in 1995. Bernard Gallacher was captaining for a third time, with England's David Gilford the top scorer with 3 points out of 4 matches. The final score was 14.5-13.5 to Europe.

Two years later, in 1997, Europe were celebrating at home, with a win at Valderrama Golf Club, Andalusia. Seve Ballesteros proved an inspirational captain, with Scotland's Colin Montgomerie providing the most points - 3.5 out of a possible 5. The final score was once again 14.5-13.5 to Europe.

