As Europe and the USA's finest golfers get ready to do battle, we're looking back at some of the legends of the biennial tournament.

The 44th Ryder Cup will get underway later this month - taking place from September 29-October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy's Guidonia Montecelio.

Originally scheduled for 2022, it was pushed back a year after the previous competition was postponed to 2021 due to the global pandemic.

Europe will be hoping to win the cup back from the USA, who registered an impressive 19–9 victory in their home tournament at Whistling Straits.

Scotland will be represented by Robert MacIntyre, with the world number 10 playing in his first Ryder Cup.

He follows in the footsteps of Scotland's Ryder Cup greats - Colin Montgomerie and Bernard Gallacher.

They are two of the golfers who feature in Europe's all-time top 13, as follows.

1 . Sergio Garcia Spain's Sergio Garcia is Europe's all-time top scorer. He played in 10 Ryder Cups between 1999 and 2021, playing 45 matches and winning a huge 28.5 points. Photo Sales

2 . Nick Faldo England's Nick Faldo played in 11 Ryder Cups between 1977 and 1997, playing 46 matches and winning 25 points. Photo Sales

3 . Bernard Langer Germany's Bernard Langer played in 10 Ryder Cups between 1981 and 2002, playing 42 matches and winning 24 points. Photo Sales

4 . Lee Westwood England's Lee Westwood played in 11 Ryder Cups between 1997 and 2021, playing 47 matches and winning 24 points. Photo Sales