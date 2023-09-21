Ryder Cup Top European Point Scorers: Here are the 13 most successful European players in history
As Europe and the USA's finest golfers get ready to do battle, we're looking back at some of the legends of the biennial tournament.
The 44th Ryder Cup will get underway later this month - taking place from September 29-October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy's Guidonia Montecelio.
Originally scheduled for 2022, it was pushed back a year after the previous competition was postponed to 2021 due to the global pandemic.
Europe will be hoping to win the cup back from the USA, who registered an impressive 19–9 victory in their home tournament at Whistling Straits.
Scotland will be represented by Robert MacIntyre, with the world number 10 playing in his first Ryder Cup.
He follows in the footsteps of Scotland's Ryder Cup greats - Colin Montgomerie and Bernard Gallacher.
They are two of the golfers who feature in Europe's all-time top 13, as follows.