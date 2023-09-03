Bob MacIntyre will become the first Scot to play in the Ryder Cup in nearly a decade after securing an automatic spot for the contest in Rome later this month.

Bob MacIntyre , pictured after comong close to winning the Genesis Scottish Open in July, has secured an automatic Ryder Cup spot in Rome. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The 26-year-old Oban man admitted it had been “hell” over the past fortnight as he tried to join Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm in getting into Luke Donald’s team off a European Points list.

But, as his final five challengers all came up short of their minimum requirement in the last qualifying event, the Omega European Masters in Switzerland, it was job done.

MacIntyre, who won the Italian Open last September on the Ryder Cup course at Marco Simone Golf Club on the outskirts of the Italian capital, will be the first Scot to compete in the biennial contest since Stephen Gallacher’s appearance on home soil at Gleneagles in 2014.

“I am so excited,” said MacIntyre of securing his spot. “It’s been a tough qualifying campaign, but I am pleased with the way I have dealt with the challenge and to have earned one of the six automatic spots. I’ve worked hard to play in the Ryder Cup, but now it’s important that we go on and win it.

MacIntyre, who won the Italian Open on the Ryder Cup course last Septemberm was set to be joined in clinching an automatic spot by Matthew Fitzpatrick, who was on course to win in Switzerland for a record-equalling third time to jump above Tommy Fleetwood on a World Points list.

Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton had already qualified from that, leaving Donald, who is leading Europe into battle in the 44th edition against a US team being captained by Zach Johsnon, to announce his six captain’s picks on Monday afternoon.

MacIntyre, who was pipped by Rory McIlroy’s birdie-birdie finish in the Genesis Scottish Open in July, had cemented his position after finishing with a birdie to secure a timely top-five finish in last week’s D+D Real Czech Masters in Prague, where he was paired with Donald for the opening two rounds.

That meant his closest challenger, German Yannik Paul, had to finish second or better and Pole Adrian Meonk, who was next on the European Points list, third or better to have a chance of pipping the left-hander at the post in the year-long qualifying campaign. Though both produced valiant efforts in the Alps, it wasn’t to be for either of them as they had to settle for top-20 finishes.